BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team was unable to capture their first ever Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship as they lost to No. 1 Lincoln (Pa.) 67-52 on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 2 Lady Vikings (21-7) started the game in good fashion with a 10-3 lead four minutes into the opening quarter, but the Lady Lions (22-7) were even at 10-10 four minutes later.
Lincoln finished the first quarter on a 13-2 run for a 16-12 lead after the first 10 minutes.
ECSU regained the lead when Felicia Jackson knocked down a corner 3-pointer for a 22-21 advantage with under five minutes left in the first half, but Lincoln’s Joy Morton answered right away with her own triple to give the lead back to the Lady Lions.
Morton’s 3-pointer was the beginning of another 13-2 run to close a quarter for Lincoln as she hit another triple and spin-around layup in the run to help the No. 1 seed lead 34-24 at halftime.
The Lady Vikings closed the gap immediately to start the second half with NyAsia Blango and Jackson knocking down 3-pointers to get within 34-30 in the first couple minutes, but ECSU was unable to push further than that as it trailed 42-32 later in the quarter and 44-40 at the end of it.
A Sireann Pitts basket, following good ball movement from the Lady Vikings, let the Lady Vikings back within one possession at 47-44 in the final quarter.
Lincoln went on a 10-0 run late in the quarter for a 65-48 lead to put ECSU away.
The Lady Vikings, who will now hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament when the bracket is announced on March 6 at 10 p.m., were led by Pitts’s 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson followed with 10 points and five assists.
Clinton College 72, Mid-Atlantic Christian 51: The MACU women (11-11) lost their bid for an Eastern Metro Athletic Conference championship Saturday afternoon against Clinton College at Warren Wilson College.
The Lady Mustangs used a 5-0 spurt to lead 17-16 in the second quarter before the Lady Golden Bears (18-2) used an 11-0 run to lead 27-17 at halftime.
Clinton cruised from there with a 45-34 second half.
Tyeisha Williams led MACU with 18 points and was followed by Regina Woodley and Airyannah Moitt both scoring 10 points in the loss.
Logan Taylor-McDaniel scored a game-high 23 points for Clinton.
MACU will be the No. 7 seed in the USCAA Tournament and play their first round game against an unnamed No. 10 team on March 7.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Perquimans girls’ basketball team’s run in the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs has come to an end after losing to No. 3 Falls Lake Academy in overtime by a score of 64-59 in Saturday afternoon’s third round.
The No. 11 seed put the Lady Firebirds (27-1) on upset alert as Perquimans (21-5) led 14-13 after the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime.
Its lead was at 42-36 after three quarters before Falls Lake forced overtime with a 54-54 score.
The Lady Firebirds jumped out in front with a 6-0 run to begin the extra period as the Lady Pirates scored the next five to get within one, but Falls Lake was able avoid the upset and move on to the fourth round.
Trinity Christian 33, Victory Christian 31: The Lady Eagles (20-5) narrowly lost their fifth-place game to Trinity (12-11) in the NCCAA-AA Tournament on Saturday.
Victory defeated Ahoskie Christian 44-31 on Friday to qualify for the fifth-place game.