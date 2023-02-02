Currituck Kennemore swimmming

Currituck’s Logan Kennemore swims in the boys’ 100-meter butterfly event during the Northeastern Coastal Conference championships, Friday, January 20, at the Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

Area high school swimmers will be competing in NCHSAA east regional meets this weekend.

Currituck will be in the 3A event held Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, while Perquimans, Camden, John A. Holmes, Northeastern and Pasquotank will be represented in the 1A/2A event held Saturday in the same place.