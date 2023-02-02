Area high school swimmers will be competing in NCHSAA east regional meets this weekend.
Currituck will be in the 3A event held Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, while Perquimans, Camden, John A. Holmes, Northeastern and Pasquotank will be represented in the 1A/2A event held Saturday in the same place.
In order of events (starting with 1A/2A), participants are as follows:
Perquimans, John A. Holmes, Camden will be in the girls’ 200 medley relay, while Pasquotank will join the three in the boys’ medley.
Hailey Bass and Mariah Clark will represent Perquimans in the girls’ 200 freestyle as Jay Roberts, Camden’s Kyler Roasa, Shawn Wolf and John A. Holmes’ Joshua Wells will be in the boys’ 200 freestyle.
Perquimans’ Joliegh Connor and Northeastern’s Gabby Johnson compete in the girls’ 200 IM, while Camden will have three in the boys’ event with Barrett McDougald, Dennis Gutierrez and Jacob Cooper. Pasquotank’s Lucas Norman and Jonovan Mitchell will also be in the event.
In the girls’ 50 freestyle, Camden’s Liza Gillam, Nether Cornier and Northeastern’s Johnson will be in the 24-girl field. For the boys’ 50, Pasquotank’s Logan Schiffbauer, Camden’s Roasa and Cooper Lewin will compete.
Gillam and Stella Sophia will compete for Camden in the girls’ 100 butterfly as Pasquotank’s Norman will be in the boys’ 100 butterfly.
Perquimans’ Catherine Howell is in the girls’ 500 freestyle along with Bass and Camden’s Cornier, while Perquimans’ Roberts, Camden’s Roman Keeling and Shawn Hoff are in the boys’ event.
Girls and boys teams from Perquimans, John A. Holmes and Camden will be in the 200 freestyle relay
Pasquotank’s Holley Weiss qualified for the girls’ 100 backstroke as well as fellow Panthers Schiffbauer and Manuel, to go along with Camden’s Keeling John A. Holmes’ Austin Roebuck, in the boys’ 100 backstroke.
Connor, Howell and Alayna Damron will swim for Perquimans in the girls’ 100 backstroke as Camden’s Lewin competes in the boys’ event.
To end the day, Perquimans, Camden and John A. Holmes will have teams in the girls’ and boys’ 400 freestyle relays. Pasquotank will have one in the boys’ version.
At the 3A level, Currituck will be in the girls’ and boys’ 200 medley relays, the 200 freestyle relays and the 400 freestyle relays.
Gavin Jessup will be in the boys’ 200 IM as Logan Kennemore and William Brumsey will be in the boys’ 50 freestyle.
The girls’ 500 freestyle will feature Annabelle O’Donnelle and Alexis Martine with Kennemore competing in the boys’ version.
Camden Lenz will be in the boys’ 100 backstroke and Nolan Waugh will be in the boys’ 100 breaststroke.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 64, Camden 33: The Lady Pirates (16-2) cruised past the Lady Bruins (6-12) Wednesday night in a non-conference road game.
Perquimans led 17-6 after one quarter before a 32-18 halftime lead and 45-27 advantage after three.
It was led by Lailana Harris’ 23 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Jaslyn Holley posted 15 points and four steals.
Wednesday was the Lady Pirates’ 11th straight victory. They go to Tarboro on Friday.
Camden (6-12) was led by Faith Underwood’s 13 points as Aaliyah Anderson scored nine.
The Lady Bruins, who have dropped five consecutive games, host Hertford County on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Camden 77, Perquimans 47: The Bruins (11-8) blew out the Pirates (4-15) at home Wednesday.
Camden held 25-10 and 43-21 leads after the first two quarters before leading 62-30 after three.
Jordan Cooper led the Bruins with 16 points as Xzavior Wiggins had 13 and Matt Bonilla had 10 to go along with nine rebounds.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Catawba College 67, Elizabeth City State 51: The Lady Vikings (14-7) dropped their non-conference home game to the 17-4 Catawba team.
Catawba led 15-11 before separating even more in the second quarter to lead 35-22 at halftime and 56-33 after three quarters.
It shot 25-of-50 (50%) from the field and 7-of-14 (50%) from 3.
Despite shooting 9-of-16 (56.3%) from 3, ECSU shot just 18-of-54 (33.3%) overall from the field.
NyAsia Blango scored a game-high 18 points, all on 6-of-11 shooting from 3, for the Lady Vikings as Dy’Jhanik Armfield followed with 10 points.
ECSU hosts Virginia State on Saturday.