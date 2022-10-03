...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Area Roundup | MACU golf qualifies for USCAA National Tournament
The Mid-Atlantic Christian golf team will be represented for the ninth straight year at the United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Tournament.
On October 10-11, at the Penn State Golf Course in State College, Pa., the Mustangs’ Chandler Wilkes, Will Warren, Jack Valachovic and Titus Bleckley will be competing with more than 20 teams and 100 golfers.
It is the fourth time MACU qualified enough golfers for a team score.
VOLLEYBALL
The Elizabeth City State volleyball team swept Bowie State 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 at home Sunday afternoon.
Victoria White and Jada Rouse led the Lady Vikings with eight kills each, followed by Nylissa Snagg’s seven.
Elizabeth Kellum contributed five aces and 19 assists, while Clarke Blakemore had four blocks and Naijya Leggett had 12 digs against the Lady Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3 CIAA).
ECSU improved to 11-6 (6-0 CIAA) and was scheduled to host Virginia State Monday evening before three matches in a CIAA Roundup in Raleigh this weekend.
HIGH SCHOOL
Two football games that were rescheduled this past weekend to be played on Monday have been moved again.
Camden’s home game against First Flight will now be Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m. The change also puts the Bruins’ home game against John A. Holmes, originally scheduled for Friday, October 21, on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Currituck’s home game against Manteo will now be Monday, October 10, at 6 p.m. The Knights’ home game against John A. Holmes this week has been moved back from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m.