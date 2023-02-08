The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team earned a 76-74 comeback win over Regent at home Tuesday.
MACU (11-8) trailed 42-31 at halftime before outscoring the Royals 45-32 in the final 20 minutes.
Talik Totten led the Mustangs with 26 points followed by Micah Colburn’s 18 points and Noah Richardson-Keys’ 13.
They are scheduled to host Carolina Christian on Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 59, Camden 40: The Lady Aces (12-10, 6-7 NCC) trailed 13-12 after one quarter at home Friday, but jumped in front of the Lady Bruins (6-14, 2-11 NCC) 29-18 by halftime and 49-24 after three quarters.
Camden hosts Manteo on Friday and Edenton goes to Hertford County.
Victory Christian 66, Bethel Assembly Christian 31: The Lady Eagles (17-2, 4-0 MACAA) won handily on the road at Bethel (6-10, 2-2 MACAA) Tuesday.
First Flight 40, Pasquotank 17: The Lady Panthers (0-21, 0-13 NCC) lost at home to the Lady Nighthawks (12-7, 6-7 NCC) Tuesday.
First Flight led 13-5 after the first quarter before pulling away to a 23-7 halftime lead.
Northeastern 70, Currituck 22: The Lady Eagles (20-1, 13-0 NCC) rolled to the road win over the Lady Knights (9-11, 7-6 NCC) Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 61, Currituck 49: The Eagles (12-8, 9-4 NCC) won at home against the Knights (8-13, 3-10 NCC) Tuesday.
Northeastern closes out the regular season home against Pasquotank as Currituck closes at First Flight.
Camden 48, John A. Holmes 40: The Bruins (13-8, 7-6 NCC) secured the road win over the Aces (9-14, 3-10 NCC) Tuesday.
Camden plays host to Manteo on Friday as Edenton goes to Hertford County.
First Flight 80, Pasquotank 49: The Nighthawks (14-8, 10-3 NCC) blew out the Panthers (6-15, 1-12 NCC) on the road Tuesday.
First Flight led 23-9 after one quarter and used a 24-7 third to lead 63-35.
Bethel Assembly Christian 80, Victory Christian: The Eagles (6-16, 1-7 MACAA) came up short in an upset bid over Bethel (17-5, 7-1 MACAA) on the road Tuesday.
