MACU Jan. 11 1

Noah Richardson-Keys, shown here in a January game against Virginia Peninsula Community College and the Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team came back from a double-digit deficit to beat Regent, Tuesday in MACU’s Chesson Gym.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team earned a 76-74 comeback win over Regent at home Tuesday.

MACU (11-8) trailed 42-31 at halftime before outscoring the Royals 45-32 in the final 20 minutes.