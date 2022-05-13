...AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING...
Cameras and observations show that areas of fog have developed
early this morning. Visibilities are highly variable, but will
drop to between one quarter and one half mile at times. The fog is
expected to persist until 8 to 10 AM before lifting.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights
only.
Mid-Atlantic Christian’s Jalyn Lee (left), shown here in a Home Run Derby in DuBois, Pennsylvania, last year, hit a home run during the Mustangs’ win over Thomas Nelson CC in the New South Athletic Conference tournament, Tuesday at Knobbs Creek.
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team will be playing in the 2022 USCAA Small College World Series next week.
Taking place in Dubois, Pennsylvania, the games begin on Tuesday and the Mustangs (17-33) come in as the No. 9 seed.
MACU is scheduled to face No. 8 Southern Maine at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the second game of the tournament.
A win would put them against No. 1 Penn State Dubois later in the day and a loss in the double-elimination style tournament will have them face the loser of No. 4 Miami-Hamilton and No. 5 The Apprentice School the next day.
MACU hosted the New South Athletic Conference Tournament this week and came away with a 1-2 record in the four-team tournament.
Seeded No. 4, MACU narrowly dropped its opening game to No. 1 Apprentice 3-2. The Mustangs were able to cut the deficit to one in the ninth inning, but couldn’t get a tying run home.
MACU bounced back later in the evening being on the right side of another one-run game by edging No. 3 Thomas Nelson CC 9-8.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead as they managed to keep the lead throughout.
Jalyn Lee had a home run and double in the win.
MACU, however, lost its semifinal game to Virginia State 21-2 on Wednesday. Virginia State, the No. 2 seed, won the tournament.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Lawrence Academy 8, Albemarle School 7: The No. 5 Lady Colts (8-6) lost to the No. 4 Lady Warriors (15-8) by just one run on the road Wednesday in the first round of the 1A NCISAA tournament.
Albemarle School had gone 1-2 against the Lady Warriors during the regular season.