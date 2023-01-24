The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team dominated Appalachian Bible College 63-34 Monday at home.
The Lady Mustangs got out to a quick start with a 12-3 first quarter before leading 30-13 at halftime as they cruised in the second half.
Judea Edmonds earned a double-double for MACU with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Kayla Kent had nine points and 10 boards as Carrington Townes had 17 points and Carly James had 12 points.
They earned 33 of their 63 points from the 3-point line.
MACU was scheduled to play at Regent next on Tuesday before going to Christendom on Saturday.
Elizabeth City State 65, Salem 46: The Lady Vikings (12-6) defeated the independent Lady Tigers (8-15) at home on Monday night.
ECSU led 23-13 after one quarter and 32-22 at halftime. It pulled further away with a 21-11 fourth quarter.
Dy’Jhanik Armfield and Maryam Hashim both led the Lady Vikings with 18 points. Hashim connected on four of eight triples.
ECSU goes back to CIAA action with a home game against Lincoln (Pa.).
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Life Academy 60, Victory Christian 59: The Bobcats (10-12-1, 3-2 MACAA) edged the crosstown Eagles (6-10, 1-2 MACAA) in Victory’s gym on Monday evening.
New Life had a 15-14 lead after one quarter before a 35-25 advantage at halftime.
Victory got back into the game with a 13-10 third quarter to get within 45-38 before coming up just short with a 21-15 fourth quarter.
The Bobcats will host Rock Church (Va.) on Thursday, while the Eagles were scheduled to face Rock Church on Tuesday before a home game against Bethel Assembly Christian on Friday.
