Mid-Atlantic Christian's Judea Edmonds (with ball), seen her in a November game at Elizabeth City State, posted a double-double in the Lady Mustangs' 63-34 win at home over Appalachian Bible College on Monday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team dominated Appalachian Bible College 63-34 Monday at home.

The Lady Mustangs got out to a quick start with a 12-3 first quarter before leading 30-13 at halftime as they cruised in the second half.