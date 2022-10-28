DSCF0554 copy.jpg

Loghan Wagner and the John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team will host Camden in a 2A NCHSAA first-round playoff game on Monday.

 Andre Alfred

All five area high schools that sported an NCHSAA boys’ soccer program this season will see postseason action as playoff brackets were released on Friday.

Currituck in 3A, John A. Holmes in 2A and Perquimans in 1A will all have first-round home games, while Camden and Northeastern hit the road.