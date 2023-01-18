The Northeastern and Currituck indoor track and field teams competed in a 20-team meet at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday.
The Northeastern boys had several first-place finishes.
Shamar Sutton won the 55-meter dash, Dwan Bell won the 300 and Quavion Martin won the 55 hurdles.
Martin also won the long jump event as Bell won triple jump and Junior Payton-Kimble took first in shot put.
Northeastern girls’ best finisher was Shaniyah Harris placing third in the girls’ 55 hurdle.
For Currituck, Gavin Jessup won the boys’ 500 dash, while Kylee Dinterman took second in the girls’ 1000 run and Madison Leonard placed second in the high jump.
WRESTLING
Pasquotank 51, Northeastern 30: The Panthers defeated their Elizabeth City counterparts on Tuesday in the Northeastern gym.
Ryan Dougherty took down Northeastern’s Nathaniel Castillo-Etheridge with a fall in the 126-pound weight class, while Quran Spence (145) did the same against Northeastern’s Timothy Shepherd, Jahiem Gibson (152) pinned Jonathan Nguyen and Mario Cardenas (160) won by fall against Rondell Barnes.
Justis Powell (285) closed it out for Pasquotank with an 8-6 decision over Davante Barrington.
Tri-meet in Edenton: Currituck defeated John A. Holmes 68-10 and Manteo 46-28 on Tuesday. Manteo defeated Edenton 53-18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 54, Suffolk Christian (Va.) 16: The Lady Eagles (12-1, 1-0 MACAA) won their conference opener at home over the Lady Knights (2-9, 0-2 MACAA) on Tuesday.
Jessica Van Essendelft and Taylor Moore led the way for Victory with 21 and 19 points, respectively.
They’ll play at Trinity Christian on Friday.
Albemarle School 62, Terra Ceia Christian 41: The Lady Colts (10-8, 3-3 TIC) won on the road over the Lady Knights (3-8, 1-4 TIC) on Tuesday.
Madelyn Delosreyes and Kyndall Banks both scored 22 points in the win with Banks adding 14 rebounds and five assists.
Albemarle School heads to Pungo Christian next on Friday.
Northeastern 71, First Flight 33: The Lady Eagles (14-0, 7-0 NCC) cruised on the road over the Lady Nighthawks (9-4, 3-4 NCC) Tuesday.
They led 21-13 after one quarter before it was 40-20 at halftime.
Northeastern goes to Pasquotank on Friday.
Perquimans 52, Bertie 8: The Lady Pirates (12-2, 6-0 FRC) dominated their road game against the Lady Falcons (3-10, 3-3 FRC) on Tuesday
They host Gates on Friday.
Manteo 57, John A. Holmes 13: The Lady Aces (8-8, 2-6 NCC) were blown out at home by Manteo (8-4, 4-3 NCC) on Tuesday.
Edenton heads to Hertford County on Friday.
Hertford County 63, Currituck 43: The Lady Knights (6-8, 4-3 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Bears (11-3, 6-1 NCC) Tuesday.
Hertford County led 9-8 after one before pulling away with an 18-9 second quarter.
Currituck hosts First Flight on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 65, Suffolk Christian (Va.) 36: The Eagles (6-8, 1-1 MACAA) won at home on Tuesday over the Knights (2-11, 0-5 MACAA).
Timothy Vidal scored 23 points for Victory followed by Ethan Meads’ 17.
First Flight 75, Northeastern 58: The Eagles (8-5, 5-2 NCC) have split the regular-season series against the Nighthawks (9-7, 5-2 NCC) with the road loss Tuesday.
After a 17-9 first quarter in favor of First Flight, the Nighthawks added on with a 30-point second quarter for a 47-29 halftime lead.
Bertie 88, Perquimans 32: The Pirates (2-12, 2-5 FRC) were blown out on the road by the Falcons (13-3, 7-0 FRC) Tuesday. It was their eighth straight loss.
Manteo 46, John A. Holmes 32: The Aces (7-10, 1-6 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (11-3, 5-2 NCC) Tuesday. It was their fourth straight loss.
Hertford County 71, Currituck 55: The Knights (6-9, 1-6 NCC) lost on the road to the first-place Bears (11-3, 6-1 NCC) on Tuesday. They have dropped three straight games.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Apprentice School 78, Mid-Atlantic Christian 66: The Mustangs (6-7) lost at home to the Shipbuilders on Tuesday.
MACU, which trailed 45-31 at the half, was led by Noah Richardson-Keys’ 15 points followed by Talik Totten and Jeremiah Dickerson both scoring 13.
The Mustangs host Carolina Christian on Saturday.