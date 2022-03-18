Northeastern High School will be hosting a 252 vs. 757 area code showcase on Saturday.
High school seniors from the Albemarle region will be facing seniors from the Hampton Roads (Va.) region as part of the North Carolina vs. Virginia Showcase Basketball games sponsored by ENC Elite Sports.
There will be a girls’ game at 5:30 in the NHS gym with 11 girls on both teams, followed by the boys’ version at 7 p.m.
Gates open at 9 a.m. with $10 general admission as there will be five AAU games leading up to the showcase games starting at 10 a.m.
College coaches will be in attendance to give a look at players like Camden’s Andre Barnett and Northeastern’s Jayla Brumsey.
Saturday is the first of three different Class of the Area Codes events with a 919 vs. 252 showcase at Ayden-Grifton High School next Saturday and a 910 vs. 336 one at South View High School in Hope Mills on April 9.
SOFTBALL
Bear Grass Charter 3, Camden 2: The Lady Bruins (4-2) lost on the road in extra innings to Bear Grass Charter (7-0) Wednesday.
Camden started the game with a 2-0 lead after two runs in the top of the first with an RBI each from Morgan Gallop and Carlyn Tanis, who led Camden with three hits.
Bear Grass Charter, now responsible for both of Camden’s losses, got on the board in the third and tied it in the fourth.
Two extra innings were needed for the Lady Bears to finally win the game in the ninth inning.
Camden travels to Pasquotank for a 5 p.m. game Friday.
BASEBALL
Bear Grass Charter 11, Camden 2: The Bruins (4-2) dropped their road contest in Williamston to the Bears (3-3) Wednesday.
Camden will look to get back in the win column at Pasquotank Friday night at 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Camden 1, Northeastern 0: The Lady Bruins (2-2-1, 1-1 NCC) defeated the Lady Eagles (1-2, 0-1 NCC) Wednesday evening at home.
The win for Camden snapped a two-game losing skid and the Lady Bruins were scheduled to host Bear Grass Charter on Thursday. Northeastern was scheduled to host Hertford County Thursday.
Manteo 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Panthers (0-2, 0-2 NCC) lost to Manteo (3-3, 1-1 NCC) on the road Wednesday.
Pasquotank travels to Currituck Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Manteo 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Aces (1-4, 0-4 NCC) were edged by Manteo (2-2, 2-2 NCC) on the road Wednesday.
Cole Dougherty and Aiden Nixon earned singles victories for Edenton as the Aces took two out of three in doubles, including a win from Dougherty and Colson Williams.
John A. Holmes hosts First Flight next on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team lost both games in a home doubleheader against Bucks County Community College (Pa.) Wednesday.
The Mustangs lost 8-0 in game one and 4-2 in game two.
A third game of the series originally scheduled for Thursday was canceled as MACU (5-17) plays in a road doubleheader at Virginia State Saturday.