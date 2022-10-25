Area Roundup | Northeastern boys' soccer upends Currituck in OT By David Gough Sports Writer David Gough Author email Oct 25, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dorian James (left), shown during an August home game against Rocky Mount, and the Northeastern boys' soccer team defeated Currituck in overtime, Monday at Currituck County High School. David Gough/The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARCO — The Northeastern boys’ soccer team was able to come away with a 3-2 overtime victory at Currituck Monday evening.The Eagles (9-10-2, 4-7-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) led 1-0 at halftime before Currituck (6-6-2, 6-3-2 NCC) scored twice in the second half to force a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation.A goal by Northeastern in the second overtime period was good enough for the Eagles to come away with the upset after the Knights shut them out 3-0 last month.It was the final regular season game for Northeastern, while Currituck goes to First Flight on Wednesday.John A. Holmes 2, Camden 0: The Aces (12-6-2, 4-6-2 NCC) shut out the Bruins (14-7, 4-7 NCC) at home in their final regular season game on Monday.Edenton, which ended a four-game winless streak, were led by Axel Preciado and Loghan Wagner goals. David Gonzalez and Mark Perez added assists against the Bruins (14-7, 4-7 NCC).Camden finishes the regular season home against Manteo on Wednesday.COLLEGEVOLLEYBALLElizabeth City State def. Virginia State 25-18, 24-26, 25-13, 25-19: The Lady Vikings (20-6, 12-0 CIAA) had the four-set road win over the Lady Trojans (13-14, 7-6 CIAA) Monday.Victoria White and Jada Rouse had 13 and 10 kills, respectively, for ECSU. Elizabeth Kellum led with 23 assists and three aces.The Lady Vikings have their penultimate match of the regular season at Shaw on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Currituck Northeastern Coastal Conference Sport Football Eagle Vikings Ot Assist Win David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSite plan for Wawa store submitted to city plannersSawyer murder investigation focus of Friday's 'Dateline NBC'Biggs sells Buick-GMC dealership to Fla.-based groupMan dies after falling from moving pickup truckWebster: Ex-police chief James resigns from ECPDUpdated: Chowan sheriff searching for escaped inmateCity's community development director leaving for job with ARHSFolwell: City's steps will determine if takeover happensCouncil votes 5-3 to approve Freeman's contractCity police investigate shooting of Chowan man Images