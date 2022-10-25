Northeastern Dorian James vs. Rocky Mount soccer

Dorian James (left), shown during an August home game against Rocky Mount, and the Northeastern boys' soccer team defeated Currituck in overtime, Monday at Currituck County High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

BARCO — The Northeastern boys’ soccer team was able to come away with a 3-2 overtime victory at Currituck Monday evening.

The Eagles (9-10-2, 4-7-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) led 1-0 at halftime before Currituck (6-6-2, 6-3-2 NCC) scored twice in the second half to force a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation.