In a tri-meet held at Pasquotank Tuesday evening between the Panthers, Northeastern and Northside-Pinetown wrestling teams, Northeastern left with two wins.
The Eagles defeated Northside-Pinetown 45-30 and Pasquotank 47-24.
Against Northside, Eric Fazekas (170 pounds), Kris Sawyer (182), Junior Kimble (220), Davante Barrington (285), Peyton Paris (132), Corey Fazekas (138), Jonathan Nguyen (145) and Khamani Barclift (152) secured wins for the Eagles.
Against Pasquotank, James Wright (195), Kimble, Barrington, Corey Fazekas, Eric Fazekas, Nguyen, Rondell Barnes (160) and Sawyer all earned wins.
The Panthers’ Luke Turner (113), Brandon Doughtry (120), Ryan Doughtry (125), Kamilah Brooks (132) and John Gipson (152) were credited with wins during their loss to their crosstown rival.
Pasquotank, however, did squeak out a 39-36 win over Northside Tuesday.
Justis Powell (285), Turner, both Doughertys, Quran Spence (132), Brooks and Jahiem Gibson (160) secured wins in that match.
Currituck sweeps border war: In a quad meet held at Hickory (Va.), the Knights defeated Hickory 49-27 and Oscar Smith (Va.) 51-24. First Flight also beat both schools by similar scores.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 45, Perquimans 43: The Lady Aces (1-0) opened their season with a tight home win over Perquimans (0-1) Tuesday evening.
It was initially a slow start for Edenton as the Lady Pirates led 13-5 after the opening quarter, but the Lady Aces pulled even at halftime as the teams went back to the locker room tied 21-21.
Perquimans led 36-35 after the third quarter before Edenton pulled it out in the fourth.
The Lady Pirates host Pasquotank Friday night, while the Lady Aces head to Pamlico the same night.
Hickory (Va.) 40, Currituck 36: The Lady Knights fell to 0-2 with the home loss Tuesday. They travel to Catholic (Va.) next on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Currituck 63, Hickory (Va.) 31: The Knights (2-0) dominated their home opener Tuesday against the Hawks (0-1).
Currituck jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter before leading 32-7 at halftime.
Luke Morgan and Damien Hicks led the Knights with 12 and 10 points, respectively, as Hicks completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Currituck goes to Riverside-Martin Thursday.
John A. Holmes 86, Perquimans 36: The Aces (1-0) cruised against their old Albemarle Athletic Conference-foe Pirates (0-1) on Tuesday in Edenton to begin the season.
Perquimans heads to Pasquotank Friday as Edenton goes to Pasquotank before the two schools meet again this coming Tuesday.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 86, Barton 48: The Vikings (3-4) dominated their Tuesday home game to end a two-game skid.
ECSU led the Bulldogs (3-3) 47-26 by halftime.
Three Vikings in Deandre Wilkins, Jaden Flournoy and Amadou Faye all scored 10 points, while Wilkins posted a double-double with 12 rebounds.
ECSU heads to Newberry College in South Carolina Saturday.
