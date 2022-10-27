083021_eda_bsoccer_perquimans_riddick_pasquotank_quintero

Perquimans' Tony Riddick (right), shown during a 2021 game, scored four times and assisted once in the Pirates' home win against Bear Grass Charter, Wednesday in Hertford. 

 The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — The Perquimans boys’ soccer team closed out their regular season with a 9-0 non-conference victory over Bear Grass Charter at home Wednesday.

Tony Riddick led the Pirates (10-6) with four goals and an assist in the win as Colin Tibbs and Jacob Nixon both scored twice and assisted once.