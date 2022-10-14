Perquimans volleyball bench

Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach and members of the Lady Pirates volleyball team celebrate after the team scores a point against Williamston-Riverside in a September match at Perquimans County High School.

 Andre Alfred

WILLIAMSTON — The Perquimans volleyball team wrapped up the Four Rivers Conference title with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 victory on the road over second-place Riverside-Martin Thursday.

The win for the Lady Pirates (18-1, 12-0 FRC) over the Lady Knights (15-6, 11-2 FRC) secured a tiebreaker in case Perquimans were to lose its final two conference matches of the season next week.