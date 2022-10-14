Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach and members of the Lady Pirates volleyball team celebrate after the team scores a point against Williamston-Riverside in a September match at Perquimans County High School.
WILLIAMSTON — The Perquimans volleyball team wrapped up the Four Rivers Conference title with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 victory on the road over second-place Riverside-Martin Thursday.
The win for the Lady Pirates (18-1, 12-0 FRC) over the Lady Knights (15-6, 11-2 FRC) secured a tiebreaker in case Perquimans were to lose its final two conference matches of the season next week.
It is the seventh straight season Perquimans has won its regular season conference title, including its second in as many seasons in the Four Rivers Conference.
The Lady Pirates head to North East Carolina Prep in a penultimate conference match Monday.
Camden def. John A. Holmes 25-14, 25-8, 25-8: The Lady Bruins (19-1, 13-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) swept the Lady Aces (7-14, 4-9 NCC) in Edenton Thursday.
Carlyn Tanis had 10 kills, Adisyn Russell had six aces, Aaliyah Anderson had five blocks and Peyton Carver had 21 assists in Camden’s win.
The Lady Bruins clinched sole possession of the conference championship with the win. They’ve won the NCC twice in as many years.
They’ll face second-place Manteo at home Tuesday, while Edenton travels to Hertford County.
Currituck def. Northeastern 25-11, 25-9, 25-16: The Lady Knights (13-9, 8-5 NCC) swept the Lady Eagles (0-13, 0-12 NCC) at home Thursday.
Currituck closes the regular season at First Flight Tuesday, while Northeastern hosts Pasquotank the same night.
First Flight def. Pasquotank 25-17, 25-12, 25-18: The Lady Panthers (1-11, 1-11 NCC) lost at home to the Lady Nighthawks (13-7, 10-3 NCC) Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Currituck hosted a cross country meet Wednesday afternoon with Camden, John A. Holmes, First Flight and Manteo represented as well.
On the girls’ side, Currituck’s Kylee Dinterman finished fourth with a time of 20 minutes, 31 seconds, behind three First Fight runners.
The Knights’ Serenity Doran, Emma Barefield, Ayla Baker, Riley Prewitt, Caitlyn Curran and Lila White also earned points with their finishes to help Currituck finish third as a team with 63 total points. First Flight finished with 21 points to win and Manteo was second with 49.
Camden finished fourth with Thay Nguyen having a team-best 14th-place finish.
On the boys’ side, Camden’s Branden James and Dennis Gutierrez finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 18:26 and 18:34. The Bruins also had sixth- and seventh-place finishes with Bradley Elias and Hunter Swann.
Currituck’s Jason Mercer finished in fifth with a time of 18:37, while Alex Frantz finished eighth. Josh Harvill was the top John A. Holmes result with a tenth-place finish of 19:21.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth City State def. Bowie State 25-12, 25-22, 25-14: The Lad Vikings (18-7, 11-0) earned a road sweep over the Lady Bulldogs (8-9, 4-7 CIAA) Thursday.
Victoria White led ECSU with 14 kills, Portia Strasburg had three aces, Elizabeth Kellum had 23 assists and three blocks, and Kayleigh Sullivan had 10 digs.
ECSU next plays Shaw at home Monday evening, It is a matchup of the only two teams still unbeaten in conference play.