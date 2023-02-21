...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Tanner Thach, shown here hitting a home run against Camden last April as a member of the Perquimans County High School baseball team, was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week after his first three collegiate games with UNC-Wilmington this past weekend.
WILMINGTON — Former Perquimans County High School standout baseball player Tanner Thach has already impressed at the college level.
Starting with a home run in his first career collegiate at-bat with UNC-Wilmington on Friday, the freshman first baseman had a weekend that led to him being named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week.
Thach’s home run scored three of five first-inning runs for the Seahawks on the way to a 14-10 opening-game win. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk and five total runs batted in during their 14-10 win over Ohio.
Last year’s 1A NCHSAA player of the year finished a three-game weekend 5-for-10 with six RBIs and five runs scored. He was 2-for-3 with an RBI in an 8-0 win over Navy on Saturday and was responsible for one of only two Wilmington hits in its 7-0 loss to No. 19 Virginia on Sunday.
MACU HONORS
Members of the Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s and women’s basketball teams were among the all-New South Athletic Conference teams released this week.
Talik Totten was named to the men’s All-NSAC First Team as Noah Richardson-Keys made second team and Jeremiah Dickerson received honorable mention.
Kayla Kent and Judea Edmonds made the women’s All-NSAC Second Team with Carrington Townes receiving honorable mention.