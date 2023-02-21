Perquimans Thach Home Run

Tanner Thach, shown here hitting a home run against Camden last April as a member of the Perquimans County High School baseball team, was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week after his first three collegiate games with UNC-Wilmington this past weekend.

 The Daily Advance

WILMINGTON — Former Perquimans County High School standout baseball player Tanner Thach has already impressed at the college level.

Starting with a home run in his first career collegiate at-bat with UNC-Wilmington on Friday, the freshman first baseman had a weekend that led to him being named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week.