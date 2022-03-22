WILSON — The Perquimans baseball team kept its unbeaten season going Saturday afternoon with a 13-0 win over Orange in a neutral site game in Wilson’s Fleming Stadium.
The Pirates (8-0), scoring five in the bottom of the first, three in the second and third and two in the fourth of what turned into a five-inning game, were led by Tanner Thach’s three hits, including a home run, and three runs batted in.
Jakob Meads and Colby Brown also came away with three-hit days as Meads knocked in two runs and Brown doubled twice.
Trenton Sawyer pitched all five innings for Perquimans against the Panthers (3-4) allowing just one hit in the process.
John A. Holmes 8, Wilson Christian Academy 4: The Aces (5-3) won Saturday afternoon over Wilson Christian Academy (4-4) in Wilson’s Fleming Stadium.
Acting as the home team, Edenton scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take an 8-4 lead as the Aces held on to that advantage in the final two innings.
Davis Halstead earned two base knocks in the game with one RBI, while Hunter LaFon had a hit and two RBIs.
Alex Bergevin also earned a hit and RBI as did Jimbo Parrish and Hank Downum.
Edenton is scheduled to play Northeastern in Elizabeth City Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
The Pirates are scheduled to play North East Carolina Prep on the road Tuesday night.
Currituck 10, Hertford County 0: The Knights (4-2, 2-0 NCC) won their fourth straight win with a home win over the Bears (1-5, 0-2 NCC) Friday.
Currituck scored six runs in the second to take a stranglehold of the game.
The Knights host Camden Tuesday.
First Flight 13, Northeastern 1: The Eagles (3-2, 0-2 NCC) lost on the road Friday in Kill Devil Hills to the Nighthawks (4-1, 2-0 NCC).
Logan Overman went 2-for-2 with the lone run batted in for Northeastern.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 16, Hertford County 2: The Lady Knights (2-1, 2-0 NCC) won their home game Friday night over the Lady Bears (0-4, 0-2 NCC).
Mirenda Shields went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, while Addyson Romanczyk had three hits and three RBIs. Madison Cartwright also earned three RBIs.