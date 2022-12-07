WILLIAMSTON — The Camden girls’ basketball team pulled out a 48-46 road win over Riverside-Martin on Tuesday.
Riverside (0-2) led 26-21 as the Lady Bruins (3-1) cut it to a 35-32 deficit by the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Knights 16-11 in the final frame.
Faith Underwood did the bulk of the scoring for Camden according to Maxpreps.com with 35 points, going 7-for-21 behind the 3-point line.
It was a double-double night for her as she also had 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Anderson followed with 10 boards and five assists in the win.
Camden goes to Perquimans next on Friday.
Perquimans 39, John A. Holmes 28: The Lady Pirates (2-1) made up for their season-opening two-point loss last week against the Lady Aces (2-1) by turning around and beating Edenton 39-28 at home in a rematch Tuesday.
Perquimans hosts Camden next on Friday as Edenton hosts Bertie on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 79, Perquimans 56: The Aces (3-0) handily defeated the Pirates (0-3) for the second time in as many weeks with this one on the road.
Edenton jumped out to a 25-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Aces are scheduled to host Bertie Thursday as Perquimans hosts Camden Friday.
Camden 55, Riverside-Martin 54: The Bruins (3-2) narrowly won on the road against the Knights (1-2) on Tuesday.
Camden led 24-19 at halftime as Riverside got within 44-41 by the end of the third quarter.
COLLEGE
Both Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s and women’s basketball teams earned New South Athletic Conference players of the week this week.
Tyeisha Williams was named the women’s player of the week as she helped MACU to two wins over the weekend.
Against Trinity (D.C.) she had 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks and on Saturday against Christendom, she posted a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six steals.
Talik Totten earned men’s player of the week after a 22-point effort in the Mustangs’ win over Christendom on Saturday and a 31-point game in their loss to Greensboro on Sunday.
Elizabeth City State men’s basketball player Jaquantae Harris was named the CIAA Rookie of the Week as well.
The freshman had a nine-point and four-rebound night in the Vikings’ win over Barton and in the Vikings’ loss to Newberry, he had 10 points and five rebounds.