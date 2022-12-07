camden/nhs girls 1

Camden’s Faith Underwood (with ball), shown during a game last season against Northeastern, scored 35 points for the Lady Bruins on the road against Riverside-Martin on Tuesday.

 The Daily Advance

WILLIAMSTON — The Camden girls’ basketball team pulled out a 48-46 road win over Riverside-Martin on Tuesday.

Riverside (0-2) led 26-21 as the Lady Bruins (3-1) cut it to a 35-32 deficit by the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Knights 16-11 in the final frame.