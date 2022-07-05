Area softball players earn all-state nods From staff reports David Gough Author email Jul 5, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 John A. Holmes catcher Hannah Meads scoops up a bunt and prepares to make the throw to first base during an Aces’ home game in Edenton. Andre Alfred/chowan herald Perquimans’ Indya Long connects with a pitch during the Pirates’ 1A NCHSAA first round playoff game against Cape Hatteras, May 12 at Perquimans County High School in Hertford. David Gough/The Daily Advance Perquimans’ Kaileigh Nixon dives for a softball during a 2022 game against Camden at Perquimans County High School. Photo by Joel Sutton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five area high school softball players from Perquimans and John A. Holmes were named to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association all-state teams.From Perquimans, Kaleigh Nixon, Bristyl Riddick and Indya Long were named to the 1A team.Nixon, a senior, led the Lady Pirates with a .640 batting average and team-high 48 hits. She also led the team with 28 runs batted in and 15 doubles in her final season at Perquimans.Long, a freshman, was second on the team with a .540 average, 25 runs batted in and 34 hits. She also led the team with three home runs.Riddick got her all-state nod with her work behind the plate as catcher and hitting .474 with the bat as a sophomore.Hannah Meads and Hannah Pippins received all-state honors at the 2A level for John A. Holmes.Meads batted a team-high .507 on the season and was a junior catcher for the Lady Aces garnering 37 hits and seven steals.Pippins finished her senior season with a .449 batting average with 35 hits and eight steals, she also led Edenton with 12 doubles.All stats in this article were provided by Maxpreps.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPatrol: Pasquotank pedestrian killed by hit-run driverJohnie Gregory Truck Bodies has new ownerRiver's Landing sewage woes: City: 2 apartments unfit for occupancyChowan sheriff, SBI investigating fatal shooting of womanEdenton's fireworks show up in the airTradition: State champion Pirates with load of generational connectionsBurns' fame as 'Mr. Biscuits' rising at Belcross BiscuitRivers: Reasons for Hicks' resignation unclearJail to conduct own probe of inmate's deathTaking the oath: Parker sworn in as ECPPS schools chief Images