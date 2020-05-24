Area sporting entities continue to adjust to reopening requirements set by local governments.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Wednesday, May 20 to allow the stay at home order for residents to expire and allow some businesses to reopen with limitations starting on Friday at 5 p.m.
Some of the restrictions are part of the state’s three phased reopening guidelines.
Phase 2 of reopening includes:
- Gathering limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for meetings and event venues, amphitheaters, sporting venues and arenas, groups at beaches and groups at parks.
- Bars/nightclubs, museums, playgrounds, gyms and fitness studios (yoga, cycling, martial arts, etc) and indoor entertainment venues (movies, bowling, bingo, etc) will remain closed.
- Restaurants, salons and personal care and pools are allowed to open at 50% capacity along with other requirements.
Phase 2 is set to remain in effect until June 26 at 5 p.m., but can be repealed by another executive order.
Dixieland Speedway announced on Tuesday, May 19 that it planned to begin practice sessions on Friday, May 22 and Friday, May 29 with the season to begin on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m.
The practice session set for May 22 was postponed to Saturday, May 23 because of rain earlier in the week impacting the track.
Red and Debbie Swain, Owners and Promoters of Dixieland Speedway released a statement on Thursday night:
“On Tuesday, we announced our intentions of racing returning to Dixieland Speedway. We are planning to host two open test sessions on Saturday, May 23rd and Friday, May 29th. Our 38th season of competition is slated to begin on Friday, June 5th. Safety is of the utmost importance to us, given the challenging times we are currently encountering. Competitors, crews, officials and fans alike are expected to practice physical and social distancing, in addition to frequent hand washing. Cars and trailers will be appropriately spaced out in the infield area. Wearing cloth face masks are strongly encouraged. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”
The speedway plans to begin its season with the Virginia Sprint Series along with regular series the Budweiser All-Star Late Models, Rapid Ron’s Sportsman Racing, the Little Caesar Super Streets and the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Stock Four competitions.
The Tidewater Summer League released guidelines for games played in Virginia on May 19.
The guidelines coincide with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Phase 1 reopening guidelines that took effect on May 15.
The Tidewater Summer League posted on its website, in an effort to exercise all due diligence in providing our players, coaches, interns, umpires, staff and fans the safest possible environment, the league’s executive committee has implemented the following changes to league procedures:
Social distancing for players, coaches and staff at practices and games. The TSL added that it has adjusted rules for players in the dugout to allow for proper social distancing.
The league will eliminate shared water and drinking coolers for players. The league says players will be responsible to bring their own personal cooler with an adequate supply of water and or sports drinks for their own use.
Each player will be required to use their own personal safety equipment, which includes batting helmet, any body guard (i.e. elbow pad, leg pad, foot pad, etc.), other personal equipment and bring them to the game.
The league requests players not share personal equipment.
Each team will provide hand sanitizing stations in each dugout for players and coaches to use during the game.
All games in the Commonwealth of Virginia will be played during the day.
The league cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health guidelines of the effectiveness of direct sunlight “in reducing the communicability of COVID-19 on surfaces.”
The league said during the season, it will adjust attendance restrictions in accordance to Virginia’s phased reopening. Fans in attendance will be asked to maintain proper social distance and will be allowed to bring their own coolers into games with drinks and food for their personal use.
The league will provide live broadcasts of games for free on the league’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Game information will also be available on the TSL’s Game Changer feed online at www.GC.com.
The league said it will continue to monitor the most up to date guidance provided by the (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health and their impact on its industry.
The TSL stated it reserve the right to continue to make any changes necessary to better ensure the safety of our players, coaches, interns, umpires, staff and fans.
The Edenton Steamers and the Outer Banks Daredevils — based in Kill Devil Hills — are two of five teams in the TSL’s Premier Division that are based in the state of North Carolina.
The Old Dominion Hitters, the Tidewater Drillers and the Greenbrier Knights play their home games in Virginia.