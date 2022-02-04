All six North Carolina High School Athletic Association schools in the Daily Advance coverage area will be sending swimmers to the east regionals in Cary this weekend.
Tonight, shortly after a coaches’ meeting at 4 p.m., five of them will have swimmers competing in the 1A/2A east regional championships.
Camden, Perquimans, Pasquotank, John A. Holmes and Northeastern will all be involved in the first event of evening in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay.
Out of 23 teams who managed to qualify for the relay, Camden is the No. 8 seed, Perquimans is No. 10, Pasquotank is No. 15, John A. Holmes is No. 21 and Northeastern is No. 23.
Out of 15 boys teams for the 200-yard medley relay, Pasquotank, seeded No. 11, Camden and Perquimans will be competing.
Camden will have the most representation in the regionals as the Bruins’ boys and girls combine for 19 spots qualified.
Senior Paige Strecker is seeded No. 2 in the 50 freestyle as Liza Gillam and Mackenzie Booze will also be part of the 24-swimmer field for that event.
Strecker is also the No. 4 seed for the 100 freestyle.
Tia Royal will be competing individually in the girls’ 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Gillam will be seeded a few spots higher than Royal in the latter mentioned race.
Boose will also be competing in the girls’ 500 freestyle as the Camden girls will also be competing in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The Bruins also have boys’ relay teams qualified to compete in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Darrell Miller qualified to race in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Wyatt Grundmann will have a chance to compete in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Teammate Jacob Cooper will also compete in the backstroke.
Pasquotank will also be well represented with 16 spots qualified for.
Both the boys and girls have spots in the 200 medley relay field as well as the 400 freestyle relay.
Mallory Weiss will compete in the girls’ 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle, while Holly Weiss competes in the 100 backstroke.
Aalysah McClease will get a chance to compete in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke as Jaila Manuel will race in the girls’ 200 freestyle.
On the boys sice, Logan Schiffbauer’s No. 9 seed in the 200 individual medley is Pasquotank’s highest seed of the regional. He will also compete in the 100 backstroke with teammate Jonovan Manuel.
Lucas Norman competes in the 100 butterfly for the Panthers as he will also race with teammate chandler Walton in the 500 freestyle field.
Perquimans, in its first year with a swim program, managed to qualify for 12 regional spots.
The boys join the girls with a spot in their 200 medley relay and both will have relay teams in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Joliegh Connor is seeded No. 4 of 25 girls in the 200 IM and she is No. 7 in the 100 breaststroke with her teammate Catherine Howell seeded No. 9.
Howell is also No. 7 in the 500 freestyle. Hailey Bass is the other Perquimans girl to reach a regional individual field as she competes in the 200 freestyle.
Jay Roberts will be the lone Pirate in an individual boys field as he qualified for the 500 freestyle.
John A. Holmes will have a girls’ relay team compete in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Jonathan Bass rounds out the qualifiers for the Aces as he competes in the boys’ 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Northeastern’s Cole Paullet competes in the boys’ 200 IM and 100 butterfly, while the girls will have a spot in the 200 freestyle relay to go with the 200 medley relay.
At the 3A level, Currituck will compete in their east regionals Saturday morning.
The Knights will have a girls and boys relay team for their respective 200 medley relays, 200 freestyle relays and 400 freestyle relays.
Freshman Logan Kennemore is seeded No. 2 for the boys’ 200 IM and 500 freestyle.
Landen Wiggins will also be in the boys’ field for the 200 IM as well as the 100 backstroke.
Senior Andrew Sarnowski is in the third spot for the 200 freestyle and fifth spot for the 100 breaststroke. Nolan Waughn also qualified for the 100 breaststroke.
Annabelle O’Donnell will be competing in the girls’ 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.