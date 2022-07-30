With full practices opening up on Monday, it was time for the seventh annual NENC High School Football Media Day on Friday morning.
The event was hosted by WRVS-FM 89.9 and held on Elizabeth City State’s campus in the K.E. White Graduate Center.
Clay Mercer, of WRVS-FM 89.9, was the moderator with opening remarks and offering questions to each team throughout.
Ten of the 16 teams from the Northeastern Coastal Conference and Four Rivers Conference were represented Friday: Camden, Currituck, Hertford County, John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank, Perquimans, South Creek and Washington County.
Here are a few highlights from the six teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area (in the order in which they spoke):
CAMDEN
The Bruins are coming off a 2021 season that saw the program in the postseason for the first time in five years.
Camden won four games in the third season with Josh Sophia as the head coach, its most since that 2016 season when Camden went 5-7.
Assistant coach Jake Thornton, along with players David Neal, Jayce McFadden, Donte Tyler and Jaden Clark represented Camden on Friday morning.
“Last season, we made a lot of strides,” Thornton said. “But we don’t view that as a stopping point, we see progress being made and we anticipate that we’ll be able to make more progress this year. Very much because of seniors like the ones up here.”
Thornton noted the incoming senior class in the Camden football program is the first one that Sophia has gotten a chance to coach for all four of their high school years.
“I think they are very much a reflection of what coach Sophia has brought to this program and how far we’ve come,” Thornton said.
They traveled to Whiteville for the first round of the 2A playoffs and lost it 56-0, but the chance to be there and to take a learning experience from it was crucial to the coaching staff just to see how a successful program in a different part of the state is doing things.
“Now, the next step is making the playoffs and having that success in the playoffs,” Thornton said. “Hopefully being able to have some wins and keep moving on is our next step and what we’re hoping for this year.”
CURRITUCK
Knights head coach Paul Bossi provided perhaps the most eye-opening moment for those in attendance Friday morning when he mentioned that a total of 40 kids will be cut from the team.
“Which is a good problem to have,” Bossi said. “It’s hard to cut a kid that’s been there all spring and summer long, but we’ve worked really hard this year and trying to identify weaknesses and rectify them.”
Bossi, joined by players Benjamin Thibodeau, RJ Seymore and Damon Duke Friday, made note that the 2018 Currituck team, his first year at the helm, had only 32 players on the roster and the number of kids a part of the program has only increased with each season to 130 players they’ll evaluate in the coming weeks.
He attributed the rise in participation to the culture that has been built.
The Knights are coming off a 5-6 2021 season that included a playoff appearance.
“Last season was a story of two teams I guess you could say,” Bossi said. “We had a good offense and a not-so-well defense.”
That can be seen by one result alone when Currituck lost to John A. Holmes by the astounding score of 91-50.
Bossi also talked about losing quarterback Makegan Piorkowski.
In his place will be RJ Seymore, who can play multiple positions and was the backup to the 6-foot-5 quarterback last year.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Seymore said. “I didn’t really have much to show last year, I was hurt the year before that. So nobody really knows much about me.”
JOHN A. HOLMES
It was a unique offseason for Aces head coach Paul Hoggard.
The longtime coach retired from teaching last year, so he was not allowed to do work relating to the school in any kind from January 1 until he returned on July 1.
Hoggard said it felt great to see his players again when the dead period ended and they hit the weight room.
“Coming back from the dead period and the kids were in the weight room and then mini-camp this week, you know, I’ve been doing it all my life and it was awesome to get back in,” Hoggard said. “Great to be around the kids. That was probably the hardest thing is I missed being around the kids. It was awesome to get back around them.”
Edenton is coming off an 8-3 season that saw them reach the second round of the 2A playoffs last year before losing to Northeastern 50-0.
Hoggard, who was joined by players DJ Capehart and Jimbo Parrish Friday, noted that with the success he’s had with the program, it’s hard to be pleased with a season that ends in the second round.
This year, he’ll have the challenge of a lack of depth on the roster.
“We’re thin numbers-wise,” Hoggard said. “Our junior and senior class is small, but we have some really good kids in those two classes. We’re just not very deep and we’re going to have to pray to the good Lord that we stay healthy.”
NORTHEASTERN
The Eagles will be young this season.
Head coach Antonio Moore, joined by players Xavier McNeal, Cameron Hall, Jalen Melson and Shamar Sutton, said that the team only has seven seniors and six juniors this year.
On the other end, there are 27 sophomores and 31 freshmen.
Despite the youth, Moore says he’s already begun to trust putting many of them on the field as they have participated in seven 7-on-7 tournaments this summer.
“Those guys had to grow up,” Moore said, “and I thought by the end of June that those guys have grown up to be juniors so I’m looking forward to this year.”
It’s a different-looking schedule than years past as well as after they open the season at home against Bertie on August 19, the Eagles will have five straight road games.
Moore thinks it’ll help out the young team.
“You have all those sophomores, those young kids, a lot of time at home they get distracted,” he said. “So on the road, the ones that come are the ones that really want to be there and the kids can focus more. Being on the road I think was a strategic thing to do this year with this young team, so we’re excited about being on the road. “
Melson is one of the few seniors on the team as he once again will be the starting quarterback.
He threw for 33 touchdowns on nearly 2,700 yards through the air last year and ran for 411 yards.
The quarterback was a member of Northeastern’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays that made states in the spring and is looking to improve mostly on the ground for his last high school football season.
“Mostly my running,” Melson said. “Just being one of the best quarterbacks in the state, but mostly running and reading the defenses way better than last year than I did.”
PASQUOTANK
The Panthers’ football program is looking for a sense of stability and they’re hoping they may have finally found it.
Last month, they hired Calton Ford to be their new head coach. Including the upcoming season, he is the third head coach in three years for Pasquotank.
He noted that the players have faced a lot of adversity over the last few years with no 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and not knowing until late that they would have a season last year or who would coach them.
The program is looking to bounce back from a winless 2021 campaign.
“They fought through a tough year and that builds character,” Ford said. “They didn’t get the outcomes they wanted, but you learn from it.”
He’s looking to instill a “committed culture” for a path to success.
“Smart, fast, hard, disciplined football, holding yourself accountable on and off the field,” he said. “It starts in the school building and trickles down to the football field. Doing the little things, doing everything you have to do for the opportunity to win.”
Rising senior Darrion Carver echoed the sentiment that the team isn’t thinking about last year anymore.
“This year’s all about rebuilding and building chemistry as a team,” he said.
PERQUIMANS
The Pirates are the second football team in the Daily Advance coverage area to have a new head coach this upcoming season, but it’s a familiar one.
Ian Rapanick is taking over for Randy Awrey, who recently retired after four seasons leading Perquimans.
Before Awrey, Rapanick was the Pirates’ head coach for just the 2017 season.
“Not very many opportunities in life where you have a second chance, so my family knew that and jumped at the idea to come back,” Rapanick, who was most recently Norview (Va.)’s head coach, said.
His one season in Perquimans was 2-9 record, but he takes it as a learning experience.
“To be honest, I wasn’t a very good teacher or football coach when I was here before,” he said. “I kind of look back and see it that way. I was able to learn a lot about myself going through some adversity when I was here before.”
Now, Rapanick’s role as head coach is to keep up the momentum for the program as Awrey had them reach the third round last season for their third straight postseason appearance.
“They’ve been able to find success recently, so obviously we want to build on that and continue to get better and better every year like everybody does,” Rapanick said. “But at the same time, I’m not coach Awrey. Things are going to be different, but the winning will still come.”
Along with Rapanick were players Kirk Brown, Braylon Knapp and Malik Bossert.
When asked about seeing Perquimans baseball win its second straight title, each briefly talked about how they want to have that same environment and tradition become a mainstay with football.
“I was there at the baseball game when they won and just the environment of Perquimans winning, it’s different,” Bossert said. “It’s a whole different attitude and I’d love to bring that to the program and start a tradition this year of just winning.”