Every year people all over the world notify the authorities of sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects, UFO’s as we like to refer to them.
In fact, Americans reported almost 10,000 such sights during 2018 and 2019 combined!
The same kind of excitement has occurred inside Albemarle Lanes five times now in the past two weeks.
Last week, I shared that four locals had entered the tenth frame with a shot at 300, Randy Cartwright, Will Swinson, Jevon Simpson, and Zach Farr.
Now we can add Lake Krehel to this list of “Close, but no Cigar” victims.
Krehel, bowling during the Fellowship League on Tuesday night, bagged the front 11 strikes only to see his archnemesis, the 8 pin, remain on the final shot.
Instead of an episode of E.T., Krehel may have felt more like an actor in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, but in his case, make it the third time! Staring at the 8 pin on the twelfth shot is nothing new for Krehel.
If there is any consolation for the Pitching Coach from MACU, it is he has sipped from the 300 cup once, in 2016, during the North Carolina State Championship, in Charlotte. That game helped his team win the state title.
For now though, Krehel will continue his quest for his first perfect game in the local house.
While Kreel was having a big game on Tuesday, Randy Cartwright had the biggest overall week.
Cartwright averaged a nice 220 over two leagues after going for a 245-663 during Monday Night Mixed, then 229-658 during Martin Luther King League. Both nights he accounted for the top game and series. He also had the top handicap game and series on each night.
Mark Tarkington did nothing to hurt his nearly 230 average during Fellowship League, going for a 245-697!
Joining Tarkington among the Fellowship leaders were Lake Krehel’s 655 series, Starley Darnell’s 255 game, and David Ange’s 248-628.
Britney Krehel led the ladies during the Fellowship loop with an impressive 224-555, just ahead of Kaytee Simpson’s 194-533, Taylor Lanes’ 167-470, and Bobbi Jo Tarkington’s 176 game.
Lindsay Perry joined Randy Cartwright atop the men’s leaders from Monday Night Mixed, with a 236-605. Will Swinson added a 558 series, while Denwood Williams’ 212 game capped off the top men’s scores from Monday.
Debbie Winslow’s 192-545 topped the ladies from Monday Night, just ahead of Stephanie Winslow’s 200-509, Karen Ashley’s 502 series and Patsy Sanders’ 199 game. Ashley tallied a nice 730 handicap series.
Terrance Riddick’s 220-620 and Lindsay Perry’s 215-583 joined Randy Cartwright on the MLK report.
Sherri Norwood topped the ladies during MLK with a 172-487 (691 with handicap). Lindsay Porter added 143-408, along with Kathy Wheeler’s 154-407, and Brenda Marx’s 144 game.
Thursday morning’s All American Ladies were paced by the 173-456 from Stella Miller, the 159-456 from Maria Madonia, and the 165-435 from Mary Beasley.
Gy Gregory’s 98 game topped the bumper bowlers, followed by Dominic Fisher’s 96, Flynt Willis’s 90, JD Barefoot’s 83, and Blanie Byrum’s 76.
Colby Judge stayed around the pocket all day to lead the youth boys with a 202-532, just ahead of Jacob Davenport’s 171-489 and Bob Miller’s 198-474.
Kaylee Winslow topped the young ladies of Saturday morning with a 162-456, along with Violet Olds’ 166-431, and TJ Miller’s 144-356.
Albemarle Lanes has one tournament wrapping up this week and a senior event scheduled for Wednesday at noon.
For the third straight week, the Albemarle Lanes House League Championship Tournament has a new leader as Jenn and the Stones from Monday Night Mixed hung a nice 2678 score last week. The current leaders consist of Jennifer Willis, George Willis, Jason Fowers, and Jeff Trumpower.
This week is the final week of this event which is on pace to award $500 to the winning team! Let me remind everyone, there have been teams with better scores who have failed to enter. Get those entries in this week!
Wednesday at 12:00, the local house will host a Senior Mystery Scotch Doubles. Bowlers do not have to have any league affiliation.
Entry fee is $10 per person and because it is Mystery Doubles, you do not have to have a partner to enter. Doubles teams will be drawn through blind draw. Winners from each of 4 games will win Albemarle Lanes gift certificates.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!