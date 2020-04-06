The Daily Advance interviewed Edenton Steamers general manager Tyler Russell recently on the latest upgrades to Historic Hicks Field.
The Steamers are scheduled to begin their 23rd season May 26 at Tarboro and have their home opener May 29 against Old Dominion.
The 2020 campaign will be Edenton’s first as a member of the Tidewater Summer League.
Daily Advance: When did the upgrades begin at Hicks Field?
Russell: The current phase of updates began in September of 2019. This is “Phase I”, of a proposed three phase plan that we have laid out.
DA: Why was there a need for the upgrades?
Russell: The funding for the majority of these projects has come from the Edenton Baseball Club. This club was started by Bob Turner, John Downum, and myself last year.
Our goal is to raise money that in funneled directly into improving and renovating Historic Hicks Field. The funds were collected by way a three fundraisers throughout the year. Given our collective years of involvement at the ballpark, we have long seen a need for improvements.
Hicks Field endures a lot of wear and tear every year. The Aces begin using the field in February. Once May arrives, the Aces and Steamers seasons nearly overlap.
The Steamers and the American Legion Post 40 use the field throughout the summer. Once the Steamers season concludes in August, the Aces are back on the field for the fall. The ballpark has long been in need of some upgrades and renovations.
These upgrades will not only improve the appearance of the ballpark, but will make it a safer facility for the players and fans. We vision is to make Historic Hicks Field the premier facility in the region.
DA: What are the main points of emphasis of the upgrades?
Russell: We started with removing the old fencing and wood plank flooring in front of the dugouts. Those were then replaced with concrete floors in front of the dugouts and brink walls. After the completion of the dugout walls, we decided to move forward with building the brick backstop, which stretches from dugout to dugout.
Originally, we had thought about doing the backstop after the upcoming season. But after seeing how great the walls looked in front of the dugouts, we were eager to go ahead and complete the backstop. We have also done some other smaller projects around the ballpark.
We have added a new batting cage in the right field corner. This was to offset the cage that we removed last season to add the beer garden. We have painted the tops and insides of the dugouts.
They are now grey, which matches the top caps found on the brick walls. We have placed a section of black padding on the backstop behind homeplate.
We have also focused on the drainage around homeplate and the dugouts. The Town of Edenton Maintenance Department was gracious enough to come in and clean the underground drain lines in the dugouts.
We then added additional drains behind homeplate and outside the dugouts.
These have proven to be very effective with the recent rains that we have received. We added new netting between the backstop and the dugouts. We have repainted the roofs of the Steamers office, grandstand, and concession/bathroom building.
DA: Will upgrades will be done by opening night on May 29?
Russell: We have every intention of finishing our final three projects before the end of April. We will be installing a turf halo behind homeplate.
The halo will be black, with Edenton in white block letters centered on the back. One end of the halo with have the Aces electric E, while the other end with have the Steamers clam logo.
We will also be adding new protective netting over the walkway behind homeplate, and above the Steamers merchandise trailer.
DA: Going back to last season, how would you rate the reception of the Beer Garden in its first summer and any new additions to the garden this summer?
Russell: We feel that the beer garden was a great addition to the ballpark. This is a feature that we had longed to have for some time.
Once we had a deal in place with Chowan County that allowed the sale of alcohol at Historic Hicks Field, we wanted to give the fans a place to hangout and enjoy their beverage. We were able to add some standing tables and cornhole boards to the area last season.
At this time, we are considering the possibility of adding some bar top style tables and stools. This is a feature that could be delayed until the 2021 season, given the current events that are taking place.