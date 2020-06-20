EDENTON — It wasn’t the ideal start to the 2020 season for the Edenton Steamers.
Facing a Tarboro River Bandits club in its season opener, the Steamers looked like a team searching to establish its footing early in the contest.
The River Bandits looked like a team that had played nearly 10 games entering Friday night’s contest.
Edenton rallied from a four-run deficit, but could not overcome it as the Clams lost to the River Bandits 5-4 Friday night at Hicks Field.
The game was designated as an exhibition and does not count towards Edenton’s record in the Tidewater Collegiate Baseball Summer League.
“It took about five innings for them to get their feet under them,” Edenton Steamers head coach Marshall McDonald said of his team.
The coach added that he isn’t making any excuses and he believes he has a good team.
“Once we got our legs under us, it took off a little bit,” McDonald said. “We’re one swing away from tying it. In a game like that, where it had good pitching on both sides, that’s all you can ask for.”
The Clams finished the game with eight hits.
“Anytime you out-hit a team, there’s always something to build off of,” McDonald said.
The coach added that even though the Steamers didn’t get some of the consecutive hits earlier in the game that could have led to runs, out-hitting the River Bandits was a positive.
One of those hits for the Clams was a solo home run by Tyler McPeak of Campbell University.
The catcher/first baseman hit a pitch over the center field wall in the fourth inning to trim the Tarboro lead to 2-1.
Key in the Edenton comeback bid was the bottom of the eight inning.
Trailing 5-1, the Clams had two runners on base when Jared Kauffman of Eastern Michigan University drove home a run.
With runners still on base, the Clams executed situational hitting as consecutive groundouts by Houston Wright of the University of Tennessee at Martin and McPeak led to back-to-back runs scored to cap a three-run inning.
Edenton entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 5-4 and could not get the tying run home.
The Steamers had a pair of notable pitching performances in the game.
Edenton pitcher Josiah Sightler from the University of South Carolina got the start on the mound and went two innings and gave up an earned run.
McDonald noted that Sightler is a unique talent who can hit and pitch.
“He’s a great two-way guy,” McDonald said.
The coach added that Sightler has the ability to be a future player in professional baseball.
Trevor Kirk of Elon University pitched a dominant ninth inning as he recorded two strikeouts en route to retiring the River Bandits in order.
McDonald noted that Kirk has a big arm and Kirk's ability to get ahead of batters in the pitch count was important in his outing.
Tarboro scored a run in the second inning on a double steal that allowed Phillip Boykin to score from third base, a run in the third on a Thomas Fox solo home run, a run in the sixth on a Boykin solo home run, a run in the seventh on an infield single and a run in the eighth.
LOCALS HELP BANDITS
Friday’s game was a bit of a homecoming for River Bandits’ Cole Bates and Gage Riddick.
Bates, a right handed pitcher, is a 2019 graduate of Currituck County High School.
Riddick graduated from Gates County High School.
Bates got the start on the mound and went five innings and gave up an earned run to secure the win.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the college baseball season being canceled this spring.
Bates — who is a freshman on the Delaware State University baseball team — noted that he has added additional weight and improved his velocity on his fastball.
Bates noted the added velocity on the fastball allows him to use the pitch more effectively.
The improved fastball sets up his changeup.
Friday’s outing allowed Bates to get a good feel on his pitches.
Bates acknowledged it was great to be close to home. Hicks Field is just over an hour’s drive from Currituck County High School.
“It’s nice to be here,” Bates said. “I have a lot of history with this field. I’ve pitched here four or five times. I always seemed to do well here.”
Bates had support in the stands as he said his parents were in attendance.
“It’s nice to see them out here,” Bates said. “Their support means a lot to me.”
Bates noted that he appreciates the bonds that he has made with his River Bandit teammates.
“I’ve built a lot of relationships with guys that I’ve just met and some guys I’ll be playing against next year,” Bates said. “It’s nice to meet all of them and be good friends with my teammates.”
Riddick is a sophomore on the Eastern Mennonite University baseball team.
Edenton is scheduled to begin TSL competition on Tuesday at Hicks Field against the Greenbrier Knights.