The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the 2022 state playoff brackets for baseball and softball Monday afternoon. Several teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area will be participating.
All first round games are set to be played Tuesday night as 10 of the 11 area NCHSAA baseball and softball teams will be playing and eight of them will be hosts.
In baseball, Perquimans (23-1), the No. 1 seed of the 1A east for the second straight season, will look to begin a second consecutive run to a state title with a home game against No. 32 Jones Trojans (13-10).
At the 2A level, Camden (18-5) makes its first state playoff appearance in five seasons and come in with the No. 2 seed as the Bruins host No. 31 East Bladen (9-12).
John A. Holmes (15-8) also earned itself a home game with the No. 11 seed against No. 22 Goldsboro (11-6).
Northeastern and Pasquotank also made their way into the state playoffs as road teams.
Pasquotank (11-9), the No. 23 seed and making its first playoff appearance since 2016, will travel to No. 10 Franklin Academy (3-9).
No. 27 Northeastern (10-11) has its first playoff appearance since 2017 and heads to No. 6 South Granville (15-7).
Currituck (16-8) has itself a home game in the first round of the 3A playoffs as the No. 14 seed against No. 19 Northwood (17-10).
SOFTBALL
After winning the 1A state championship last season, the Camden Lady Bruins (17-3) will try to do the same at the 2A level this season.
Camden is the No. 4 seed as it will host No. 29 Ayden-Grifton (6-13) Tuesday.
John A. Holmes also gets a home game to start the 2A playoffs as the No. 13 Lady Aces (12-9) face No. 20 West Craven (11-9).
Wins by Camden and John A. Holmes would pit the two conference foes together in the second round in Camden. In two games against each other in the regular season, both teams earned a win.
Currituck will host its first round 3A game against a team it just played twice in a row to end the regular season.
The No. 10 Lady Knights (10-8) host conference rival No. 23 First Flight (8-7).
The Lady Nighthawks defeated Currituck in Kill Devil Hills on Tuesday and the Lady Knights won in extra innings over First Flight at home Thursday to clinch the automatic bid.
Perquimans (13-7) gets the No. 14 seed in the 1A playoffs and hosts No. 19 Cape Hatteras (6-7).
Second round games for those who come out on top Tuesday evening are scheduled as of now to take place on Friday.
NCISAA
The Albemarle School baseball team is scheduled to host a second round playoff game on Thursday as the No. 8 seed of the 1A North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association.
The Colts (7-8-1) face the winner of Northeast Academy and Ridgecroft School, who play Tuesday.
For softball, the Albemarle School Lady Colts (8-5) are the No. 5 seed scheduled to face No. 4 Lawrence Academy (14-8) Friday.