EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced the third group of players that will be joining this year’s squad including Jacob Arizpe and Coleton Barnes of Shorter University and Trevor Kirk of the Elon University.
The 6-foot-2, 218 pound right-handed rising senior, Jacob Arizpe, comes in looking to get some quality reps in with the Steamers this summer after making only seven appearances in the abbreviated 2020 season.
In his first season at Shorter University, Arizpe totaled 19.2 innings of duty on the mound. He achieved 14 strikeouts on the year including five in Shorter’s 17-2 victory against Oakland City University on February 23rd, 2020.
Arizpe proved to be a solid defender on the mound as well in his 7 showings earning a FLD% of .833. Prior to his time at Shorter, Arizpe played his sophomore season for Richland College. In 14 total appearances Arizpe assumed starting responsibilities in 11 games for the Thunderducks. In 2019 Arizpe collected 63.0 IP striking out 61 batters along the way and K/9 average of 8.71. Arizpe is originally from Fort Worth, TX and played his high school ball for Aledo High School.
“Jacob will look to come in and get ground balls in big situation,” said Edenton Steamers head coach Marshall McDonald about Arizpe. “He keeps hitters off balance and can eat some innings out of the bullpen.”
Joining Arizpe in Edenton is Shorter University teammate and fellow right-handed slinger, Coleton Barnes. From Madison, Alabama the 5-foot-11, 175 pound rising senior Barnes played his high school ball for Bob Jones High School. In 2020 with Shorter University, Barnes created quite some hype. In eight appearances Barnes achieved as 2.88 ERA striking out 16 opponents along the way including four in a 6-4 victory over Erskine in 5.2 IP. Barnes’s impressive season concluded with a 3-2 record on the mound and a stifling eight earned runs allowed over 25.0 total IP.
Prior to his 2020, Barnes played his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Marion Military Institute Tigers. In his two seasons at Marion Military Institute, Barnes made a total of 31 mound appearances including one start in his sophomore campaign. He earned himself an ERA of 3.88 in two years collecting 34 strikeouts in 51.0 IP. Barnes comes into this summer eager to continue building on his three strong collegiate seasons.
“He’ll be a starter or long relief guy,” explained McDonald. “He’s got a good fastball with great movement and good secondary pitch. We expect Coleton should be very effective this summer.”
The last of this week’s additions is the 6-foot-5, 186-pound freshman from Wake Forest, North Carolina, Trevor Kirk. The rising sophomore from Elon University looks to ride some momentum form this past spring into his summer season with the Steamers. In his debut season with the Phoenix, Kirk made six mound appearances totaling 11.2 innings of work. Kirk earned a 4.63 ERA along with a 1-0 record to begin his collegiate career. Kirk struck out 13 batters in his six appearances including a dominant 6 strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work against Indiana State on March 1st, 2020. Prior to Elon, Kirk played his high school ball for North Raleigh Christian Academy. As a senior, Kirk was elected Team Captain and team MVP along with Conference Player of the Year honors and a First Team All-State Pitcher selection. Kirk also played club ball for Evoshield Canes Central.
“Trevor is a big kid with big arm potential. It will be fun watching him make strides this summer,” McDonald said. “He’s got a good clean arm at 85 to 88 right now but could make a serious jump as he gets stronger. He’ll be a pen guy for now but could develop into a starter.”