EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers announced their arrival to the Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League on Tuesday night at Hicks Field.
The Clams sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning en route to a 15-2 victory against the Greenbrier Knights.
The win was Edenton’s first as a member of the TSL.
“It was an explosion in the first,” Edenton Steamers head coach Marshall McDonald said. “It’s definitely good to see the bats come alive so soon.”
Leading the offensive charge for Edenton (1-0) in the bottom of the first inning was Houston Wright.
A leadoff single by Brody Rubenstein of Montreat College and Jared Kauffman of Eastern Michigan getting hit by a pitch put runners on base for Wright.
Wright hit a Bo Gonzales pitch to center field and over the wall for a 3-run home run to give the Steamers a 3-0 lead.
“I was looking for a pitch,” Wright said. “I’m a power guy.” He added that if Greenbrier’s pitcher left a pitch over the plate, he was going to make him pay for it.
He made Gonzales pay again later in the frame.
Wright capped the scoring for the Clams in the inning with an RBI single for the eighth run of the frame.
“Everybody came out swinging the bats,” Wright said.
Wright, from the University of Tennessee at Martin, went 3-for-4 with a 3-run home run, two singles and a walk in the game.
With the college baseball season being canceled this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, Wright acknowledged that it was a confidence boost for him to begin his summer wood bat season with a good game hitting.
McDonald is aware of Wright’s ability.
McDonald coached Wright when both were members of the Coastal Plain League’s Lexington County Blowfish last summer.
“This is the second time that I have coached Houston,” McDonald said of Wright. “He can really hit.”
The coach added that he expects Wright to be in Edenton’s lineup in the No. 3 spot for most of the season.
Wright’s relationship with McDonald was one of the reasons Wright decided to play for the Steamers this summer.
“I knew Edenton was a nice place,” Wright added.
The Steamers were aided in the first inning by walks and errors by Greenbrier, which led to runs scored.
Tyler Myers (Presbyterian College) added an RBI single in the first inning.
Edenton added two runs in the third on a Kauffman sacrifice flyout along with a run on a wild pitch, a solo home run by Josiah Sightler (University of South Carolina) in the fourth, a two-run home run by Tyler McPeak in the fifth and two runs in the seventh that featured an RBI single by Sightler.
McPeak (Campbell University) hit a home run in Edenton’s exhibition game against Tarboro on Friday.
McDonald noted that McPeak is a middle of the order bat with a big swing.
The Steamers supplemented their offense with effective pitching as Colin Kriminger, a right-handed pitcher for Montreat College, got the start for the Clams.
Kriminger pitched four innings, gave up two runs and struck out four Greenbrier batters for the win.
The Steamers got one inning each from Aaron Copeland (Spartanburg Methodist), Ray Stocum (Lenoir Rhyne), Brett Fulk (Lenoir Rhyne), Kyle Reynolds (Mount Olive) and Daniel Willie (Cleveland State Community College) out of the bullpen to pitch the final five innings of the game.
“It’s always nice to have a strong bullpen,” McDonald said. “I think we have some guys down there that can nail it down. That’s always good to see.”
Greenbrier (0-1) scored a run in the second inning on an RBI groundout by Ryland Brown (Louisburg College) and in the third inning on an RBI single by Christian Carter (California University of Pennsylvania).
Edenton continues its home stand with a game against Old Dominion today at Hicks Field.