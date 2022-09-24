For those who attended races at Dixieland Speedway on Friday nights this past season, there was one face that looked a lot younger than most participating in the Super Street Division.
Alongside the several adult racers in their 30s and 40s, there was 13-year-old Connor Morgan in his debut season not only at Dixieland, but driving a stock car for the first time this year.
The recently-turned eighth grader at Camden Middle School proved he was up to the task finishing in third place out of 19 racers in the final standings when the season came to an end on September 9.
“It went a lot better than I expected,” Morgan said.
It was also an even better finish in the standings than Morgan had anticipated going into the final Friday night race of the season.
He came into the night in fifth place for the season but had the goal of jumping up a spot into fourth.
But then Morgan put together his best race of his first Dixieland season by having a second-place finish for the first time.
It was a well-timed achievement as the final race of the season dishes out double the amount of points than it does for any other race during the season.
For Morgan, that meant instead of the typical 24 points given to second place, he earned 48 points.
Morgan and his family knew it was good enough for fourth place, but they didn’t find out until the following Monday that the No. 95 car’s second-place finish put him in third.
“Which was really cool,” Morgan said.
With the final race’s result, Morgan competed in all 12 races this year and used two third-place, one fourth-place, three fifth-place, two sixth-place, one eighth-place, one ninth-place and 11th-place finishes to total 226 points for the season.
Jason Jordan was the Super Street Division champion with 316 points and Kolton Stevens took second with 270 points.
The minimum age to compete at Dixieland, Connor’s father Wes noted, is supposed to be 14 years old unless someone younger can prove ahead of time that they can handle themselves in a full-sized stock car on the three-eighths mile track.
That’s exactly what Connor did with practice sessions in January
“He was able to run a time that was competitive to what they ran in the races that year,” Wes said, “so (Dixieland Speedway owner) Red (Swain) signed off on it and we started racing at 13.”
As it turns out, Connor’s first race on May 20 was a sign of things to come for him. He finished the year in the standings the same way he started as he finished third in the season-opening race.
It was quite an adjustment though for him as he spent nearly a decade racing go-karts before moving up to the stock car in 2022.
As Wes noted, it was a switch from driving a 320-pound vehicle to a 3,200-pound vehicle with a V8 engine.
“It was a big change, a real big change,” Connor said.
His go-kart racing experience dates back to when he was just five years old.
At a very young age, Connor was around his dad’s races and he knew he wanted to get into it.
So, he did and it didn’t take too long before finding success. He won his first race at six years old in the midst of several years of traveling to places like Florida, Georgia and South Carolina to race most weekends.
Some achievements in his go-kart racing career include: 2017 Virginia dirt karting champion, 2019 Virginia Carolina pro series champion, 2020 Virginia dirt karting champion, 2020 World Karting Association Daytona winner, 2020 World Karting Association dirt track at Charlotte winner.
The success he’s built with go-karting and now at Dixieland has Connor’s dream set at potentially making a career out of racing in something like the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in the future.
“For me, it’s the excitement going into the race and coming out of the race,” Connor said. “Like say you get second, you’re really happy at that moment. It’s really fast-paced, which is what I really love about it.”