Former longtime Camden County High School athletic director Scott Jones will be one of the newest inductees into the North Carolina Athletic Director Association when he is honored Monday night.
The ceremony, which will be held during an NCADA Banquet in Wilmington’s Hotel Ballast Monday evening at 6 p.m., will be welcoming five new hall of famers in Jones, Ed Gilroy, Jeff Morris, Mike Rayon and Hertford County’s Charles Simmons.
It’s a four-step process for a person to be chosen with a nomination coming first, a screening by a hall of fame committee, a rating by the NCADA Executive Committee and the NCADA Board of Directors making the selections.
Jones and the 2022 Hall of Fame class make it a total of 107 inductees since the first selected class in 1995.
“It’s just a tremendous honor,” Jones told the Daily Advance. “Nothing better than to be recognized by your peers.”
Jones also acknowledged that as an active Member of the NCADA, he attended many of these ceremonies in the past and that it’s an honor to be mentioned with other “legends” in the North Carolina high school scene.
Camden is Jones’ home. It’s where he lives now and where he grew up.
Jones was on the high school football and basketball teams before graduating in 1982 and heading to Western Carolina University to play football. An injury then halted his football career and he would earn a degree at East Carolina in 1988.
Once graduated, Jones jumped into the high school athletics scene professionally at New Bern High School where he coached football, basketball and tennis for four years, but Jones then came back to Camden as the Bruins’ new football coach in 1992 at 27 years old.
Two years later in 1994, Jones was named Camden’s athletic director. It was a position he remained in for 21 years.
In that time, Camden won eight Wachovia Cups. Now known as the Wells Fargo Cup, the award was given to the school with the best overall success in athletics in a given year.
“I was fortunate enough to be with tremendous coaches, administrators, booster club members and fans,” Jones said. “It got going and we won championships in every sport for many years. Won several Wachovia Cups. Had hundreds of kids on the academic all-conference every year. It was the greatest time of my life.”
Introducing Jones to those in attendance Monday will be Camden’s current athletic director Mark Harnly.
Harnly took over the role when Jones retired in 2015 and was named the boys’ head basketball coach by Jones in 1995.
Jones called his hiring of Harnly, when he was just 23 years old, one of the greatest things he did as the Bruins’ athletic director.
“He’s probably the best friend I got on this earth,” Jones said. “I’m so thankful he agreed to be my inductor Monday night.
Jones noted he’s known Harnly ever since they played pickup basketball with each other when Jones was 20 and Harnly was 14 years old.
Harnly was an assistant coach for Jones’ football teams for many years and the same was true in reverse for basketball seasons.
Jones wanted to make sure to note that Harnly has done “a tremendous job” as the athletic director and he knew the program was in the best hands when he retired.
One of Jones’ biggest mentors and reasons for his activity in the NCADA was the late Jerry McGee.
McGee, one of the most influential coaches and administrators in northeast North Carolina high school sports history with tons of success at John A. Holmes and Northeastern, is who got Jones involved with the NCADA.
Jones asked McGee about getting involved in the association in 2000 and McGee helped him along the way into eventually becoming a Board member in 2004.
“He helped me all the way through me being an athletic director and holding office in the association,” Jones said. “He just was one of the biggest mentors as far as athletics and helping me out as anybody I’ve ever had. I owe him a lot. Wish he were here to see Monday.”
McGee passed away in 2019 at the age of 80.
Jones also wanted to thank the Camden schools administration he worked with over the years, the coaches he worked with and the kids he taught and coached.
He also acknowledged the role his wife Linda played in all of this.
“She took care of so much stuff at home,” Jones said. “It allowed me the time to be out at the school and do a lot of what needed to be done. She understood what I had to do and she’s as big a part of what’s going to happen for me Monday as I am. “