The 25th season of Edenton Steamers baseball will look a little different at a select number of games this season. As previously announced a few weeks back, the Steamers are ecstatic about the launch of their alternate identity for the 2022 season. Every Tuesday night that the team plays at Historic Hicks Field this season, they will suit up as the Chowan County Cantaloupes. Not only is the Cantaloupes branding bright and fun, but it also pays homage to the rich agriculture industry found in Chowan County and focuses on one of its most notable productions.
“We are very excited about the arrival of this new brand!” stated Tyler Russell, the General Manager of the Edenton Steamers. “The idea of creating an alternate identity for the team has been on my mind for some time. We are hopeful that the craziness and irregularities we have seen the last couple of years are behind us. With the atmosphere around the ballpark being more normal this year, it seemed that the 2022 season would be the right time to introduce the Cantaloupes.”
While the Cantaloupes moniker may seem like an exuberant way to spruce up the environment at Historic Hicks Field, the true value comes with the partnership that is being cultivated alongside the brand. The Steamers organization will be partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle and using the Cantaloupes as a way to shed some light on the children of our community.
“The Steamers have long desired to establish a strong partnership with our local Boys & Girls Club.” said Russell. “While we have always been connected over the years, it was not until the Club was relocated to its current location in town that we were really able to put our heads together and figure out how the Steamers could make a positive impact.”
Each home Tuesday, the team will be carrying the Club onto the field with them and honoring them throughout the game. The bright orange Cantaloupes jerseys will include the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle logo on the back, directly above the player’s numbers. As a way to bring the Club and the uniforms full circle, the Steamers organization will be auctioning off the jerseys during the last home Tuesday game of the season on July 19th. All of the proceeds from the silent auction will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle. Other home Tuesday games will June 14th, June 28th, and July 12th.
“We are very excited about our partnership with The Edenton Steamers!” stated Elizabeth Mitchell, the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle. “Tyler Russell and the Steamers are very kind and generous in choosing the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle as the beneficiary of the Chowan Cantaloupes jersey auction! As well, we sincerely appreciate the amazing support from RC Theatres in Elizabeth City. Proceeds from the auction will be used to support our eight-week summer camp which will serve nearly 300 children and teens in Chowan and Pasquotank Counties.”
The large impact of this season long fundraiser would certainly not be possible without RC Theatres Albemarle Movies 8. The newest movie theatre in our region, located in Elizabeth City, has graciously stepped up to the plate to help the Steamers make this a raving success for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle. RC Theatres is the exclusive sponsor of the Cantaloupes uniforms. Their sponsorship will allow all of the monies generated from the jersey auction to go directly to the Club. RC Theatres’ logo will also be found on the Cantaloupes jerseys, located on the left sleeve.
“RC Theatres is honored and thrilled to be part of this wonderful program to benefit such a worthwhile organization such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.” commented Scott Cohen, the CEO of RC Theatres. “As CEO of a 3rd generation family-owned business, it has always been our goal to provide excellent customer service and to be involved in the community. We try to support the surrounding area where our theatres are located and where we strive to offer quality entertainment for the whole family. We look forward to a great season ahead for the Chowan County Cantaloupes, and the Edenton Steamers as they celebrate their 25th Anniversary.”
The partnership between the Steamers and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle will go beyond the playing field. The two sides are actively working together to set up exclusive clinics at Historic Hicks Field this summer, just for the members of the Club. This program was started last summer, and proved to be excellent for the both the kids of the Club and the Steamers players that assisted with the clinic. There are also plans going into place for how the Club members can attend the Cantaloupes games this summer, and how they can participate in the interactive portions of the game day experience.
“Last year, Club members from Edenton and Elizabeth City took part in mini baseball camps, which were a huge hit!“ added Mitchell. “This summer, in addition to morning clinics, we will be bringing our kiddos to Tuesday home games where they will have the opportunity to eat delicious ballpark food and be involved in games and fun activities on the field before the games and between innings.”
While the Cantaloupes will strongly impact the kids of the Club, the Steamers organization knows that their fan base will really enjoy the brand as well. Not only will there be 35 Cantaloupes jerseys up for auction on July 19th, fans will also be able to purchase Cantaloupes merchandise all season long from the Merchandise Trailer located inside Historic Hicks Field. Hats and t-shirts are currently in production. The Steamers hope to receive those items in the near future, and add them to the online merchandise store as well. This will allow fans to show their Cantaloupes fandom before the season even beings.
“At the end of the 2022 season, I think that we will all be able to look back at the Cantaloupes experience, and see that it made a positive impact on the kids of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle.” said Russell. “We certainly hope to grow and continue our partnership with the Club for years to come. We also hope to keep the Cantaloupes brand going in the future as well.”
While teal is still the favorite color of the Steamers faithful, they hope to see a little orange sprinkled in around the ballpark this season!
About the Edenton Steamers
The Edenton Steamers are proudly celebrating their 25th season of summer collegiate baseball in 2022. The Steamers will open their home schedule against the Boone Bigfoot on Saturday June 4th, at Historic Hicks Field. Be sure to follow the Teal and Black on social media to stay up to date with all things Steamers. You can find the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube @edentonsteamers. For more information visit edentonsteamers.com or call (252) 482-4080.