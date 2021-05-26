As school is coming to an end, so is club sports and our local club soccer team CUSA (Carolina United Soccer Association) ended the season for multiple age divisions this past weekend.
The U16 CUSA Lightning joined the NCYSA Classic division this past spring season after playing in the Tidewater Area Soccer League for numerous years. Coach Kent Moore decided it was time for a change and more importantly a challenge.
“The growth of my boys over the past two years has been something special and a joy to watch,” said Coach Moore.
The Classic division comes in three tiers starting with 16U Premier (top teams in the state), then 16U 1st Division, followed by 16U 2nd Division.
The newest teams enter the 2nd Division, which the Lightning did.
The season started February 28 and it took the boys to Cary, Raleigh, and Wilson throughout the season.
Coach Moore and the boys had a total of nine games and a win counts as three points, a tie one point, and a lose zero points.
Going into this weekend, CUSA was ranked 2nd with a record of 7-1 with a total of 21 points and their opponent was ranked 3rd with a record of 6-1-1 with a total of 19 points.
The first place team had 21 points as well, but was done with the season, which left this game as the match that would close the standings for the 2nd division.
Emotions and the build up were pretty high leading up to Saturday.
The CUSA Lightning started the game off slow and fell behind 1-0 on a late first half goal.
“Going into the half behind was not ideal but it seems to light a fire under them when they go behind sometimes,” said Coach Moore.
The Lightning responded.
Five minutes into the second half, Xavier Neal pocketed the ball into the far corner to tie the game at 1-1.
Not even 10 minutes later, the ball came bouncing across the box bounced off multiple players and it found Xavier Neal’s head right into the goal.
Another five minutes later, Loghan Wagner took the ball in midfield and dribbled past a couple players and hit a rocket from about 25 yards out into the far corner.
The momentum was rolling and the emotions and frustration were high on the pitch.
The other team, 05 SASL United started to get a little chippy especially after John Stanley Sanders found a ball on the back post, settled it and volleyed it near post to make it 4-1.
The game ended with a 4-2 victory for the CUSA Lightning and a 2nd Division championship.
The result advanced the CUSA Lightning into the 1st Division next season and again will put them to the test.
The U16 CUSA Lightning are ranked 16th in the state for club soccer according to gotsoccer.com.