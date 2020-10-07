The local Carolina United Soccer Association U16 boys team is back at it again, this past weekend traveling five hours to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
They competed in The Great Carolina Shootout soccer tournament, which is a tournament that has been held for 25-plus years.
The U16 Carolina Lightning are coming off a three-game win streak in the Tidewater Area Soccer League where they play their regular season games.
Going into this weekend, the Lightning wanted to set the tone early and boy did they.
The first game came at 9:30 a.m. against the Sumter 05B Aardvarks with the Lightning winning 5-0.
They rested between games, playing again at 2:30 p.m. against the Bulls SC 05B Black also with the Lightning winning 7-0.
Coach Kent Moore stated, “We had a good day and kept a clean sheet, we just need to carry this momentum into Sunday.”
Sunday morning the Lightning played tournament host BUFC Force at 9:30 a.m. and walked away with 6-2 scoreline sending them to the Championship game.
Due to a questionable penalty, Lightning star goalkeeper Emanuel Perez was not able to play in the championship.
“He is the glue that holds this team together, the referee was influenced by the other coach on the sideline and ultimately making the wrong call,” said coach Moore.
Emanuel was called for a handball outside of the 18-yard box, the ball hit him in the shoulder in a parents clear video, but the officials would not review the call due to tournament rules.
The Lightning moved to the championship without their star goalie.
The Lightning played the Sumter 05B Aardvarks again at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Lightning started off slow taking about 20 minutes to net their first goal.
After that things picked up and the boys won the championship 7-0.
The Lightning finished the tournament scoring 25 goals and only having two scored against them (one being a own goal).
It was complete and utter domination. “I expect nothing less from these boys, I make them work two hours a day, five days a week to get where we are now and we aren’t looking back, we are holding down the gas pedal and just going. I am proud of where we have come and where we are going,” said coach Moore.