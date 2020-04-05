The Carolinas Golf Association, a amateur golf organization that oversees events in North Carolina and South Carolina, released an open letter Saturday on social distancing and proper etiquette during the noval coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:
We hope this note finds you, your family and your friends healthy and safe. There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the thought of whether or not golf courses should remain open right now. So far, golf courses across the Carolinas have been extended the privilege of staying open as long as they follow strict CDC guidelines. While many other businesses have been forced to close their doors, we have hundreds of golf facilities in the Carolinas that are hosting golfers every day.
If you’re like us, golf is an outlet for you to alleviate some of the fear we face in the world today. But there are laws in place that we must abide by.
These are spelled out in the NC Governor’s Executive Order and the SC Governor’s Executive Order.
We plead that you don’t be the course that allows the six-foot separation rule to be ignored. Don’t be the golfer that asks to have the flagstick pulled out or insists on a handshake on the 18th green.
Yes, these are unusual times but we have to do what’s best for the health of our families and communities. Let’s not let the few mess things up for the many. Let’s not let one person get sick because of golf.
Whether you are a golfer, an owner, a superintendent, a manager, a golf professional, etc. please do your part to ensure you’re following the rules set forth by the Executive Orders of Governor McMaster and Governor Cooper.
Since its inception, golf has been a game of integrity. A game that has always trusted that each individual will self-police themselves. Let’s continue in that legacy in an effort to keep everyone safe.
Let’s show the world how to spread joy through golf. Not the virus.
Take care and stay safe.