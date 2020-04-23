EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced a trio of Montreat College rising seniors set to join the ball club this upcoming summer including outfielders Chris Allende and Brody Rubenstein as well as right-handed pitcher Colin Kriminger.
Chris Allende comes into this summer looking to build off of the momentum he established in the short 2020 spring season at the plate into Edenton.
The 5’11 left-handed centerfielder was a standout member for the Cavaliers at the plate this past spring, achieving a batting average of .329 and a .539 slugging percentage. In 76 total plate appearances in 2020, Allende hit four doubles, three triples, two home runs while collecting 11 RBIs. Allende shined on the defensive end as well posting a fielding percentage of .949 in 39 total chances making 37 put-outs. Prior to his junior season at Montreat, Allende spent his first three collegiate seasons as a member of the St. Thomas University Bobcats and redshirting in 2017. In 2019, Allende was dependable on both sides of the ball for the Bobcats earning a .242 average at the plate with two home runs and 12 RBIs, as well as a fielding percentage of .971. Allende is a native of Homestead, Florida where he attended South Dade High School. Allende is currently pursuing a major in business at Montreat College.
“Chris Allende is top notch outfielder with top end speed,” said Steamers Head Coach Marshall McDonald. “He can also run into a ball and drive it out of the yard. He will be fun to watch this summer!”
Fellow Cavalier outfielder and rising senior, Brody Rubenstein, also looks to ride his hot hand at the plate into Edenton this summer. In 72 at-bats in 2020, Rubenstein boasted a .306 batting average collecting two double and three triples along the way along with 11 RBIs. Rubenstein also brings quick feet to the base paths for the Steamers. In 24 games in 2020 Rubenstein stole 10 bases in 12 attempts. On the defensive end, the 5’7 outfielder was just as strong earning a .929 fielding percentage in 42 total chances. Rubenstein also totaled three assists from the outfield during the 2020 campaign. Prior to his junior season with Montreat College, Rubenstein spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Lake-Sumter State College Lake Hawks. In two seasons with the squad Rubenstein was nothing short of an elite offensive talent, earning a career batting average of .377 in 313 plate-appearances, due in large part to his jaw-dropping 2018-2019 campaign during which Rubenstein amassed a .406 batting average. Rubenstein stole a total of 25 bases as well during his career with the Lake Hawks. Rubenstein was equally as impressive in the field for Lake-Sumter, posting a career fielding percentage of .979 along with 15 assists from the outfield. Rubenstein is a left-handed hitter but right-handed fielder who hails from Bushnell, Florida and attended South Sumter High School. Rubenstein is currently pursuing a degree in Exercise Science from Montreat College.
“Brody Rubenstein is a very toolsy player who understands the game like no other,” Coach McDonald explained. “Watching him Rome the outfield in Edenton will be fun!”
The last of the Cavaliers joining this summer’s Steamers squad is right-handed pitcher and rising senior Colin Kriminger. The 6’5 right-hander saw the mound 10 times during spring of 2020 and earned himself a 3.12 ERA over 26.0 innings of work and attained an overall record of 4-2. In his 10 games this past season, Kriminger help opposing batters to a .235 batting average allowing 24 hits in 102 total at-bats and striking out 28 opponents along the way. Kriminger spent the 2018-2019 season as a member of the Volunteer State Community College Pioneers.
As a Pioneer, Kriminger made 17 appearances on the mound including one start. In 2018-2019 Kriminger earned an ERA of 3.66 and struck out 29 opposing hitters. Kriminger is originally from Ashland, Tennessee and is currently pursuing a degree in communications at Montreat.
“Colin Kriminger is a big time arm with a plus breaking ball,” said McDonald. “Whether it’s starting or closing he is a max effort guy who competes like a bulldog!”