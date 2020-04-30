Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT EASTERN BERTIE... EASTERN GATES...CHOWAN...NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK...CAMDEN... PASQUOTANK...PERQUIMANS...SOUTHEASTERN YORK AND SOUTHERN MATHEWS COUNTIES...THE CITY OF POQUOSON...THE CITY OF NORFOLK...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE CITY OF HAMPTON...THE SOUTHERN CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH...THE EASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 228 PM EDT, SHOWERS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM BAVON TO NEAR BOWERS HILL TO PLYMOUTH. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR... BAVON, BOWERS HILL AND MOBJACK AROUND 235 PM EDT. CHESAPEAKE AROUND 240 PM EDT. DEEP CREEK AROUND 250 PM EDT. CRADOCK AROUND 255 PM EDT. GREAT BRIDGE AROUND 305 PM EDT. FENTRESS AROUND 315 PM EDT. REGENT UNIVERSITY AROUND 320 PM EDT. KEMPSVILLE AROUND 325 PM EDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SHOWERS INCLUDE SOUTH NORFOLK, PORTLOCK, PIERCEVILLE, LABAN, SAVAGE, ARROWHEAD BEACH, HUNTERSVILLE, SAINT JOHNS, PARKVILLE AND MOUNT GOULD. PEOPLE AT VIDANT CHOWAN, ALBEMARLE MEDICAL CENTER, NMRTC PORTSMOUTH, SENTARA CAREPLEX HOSPITAL, CHESAPEAKE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, MILITARY CIRCLE, BELLE HARBOUR HOSPITAL, AND SENTARA PRINCESS ANNE HOSPITAL SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE SHOWERS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.