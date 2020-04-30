CHARLOTTE — The HV3 Foundation and the Carolinas Golf Association have announced the inaugural Daniel Meggs Memorial Junior golf tournament. The tournament will be contested at Providence Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 and will be conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association. An anticipated field of 84 juniors will compete on the course originally designed by Dan Maples and redesigned by Mike Gleason before architect Kris Spence renovated the course in 2018.
Daniel Meggs grew up in Charlotte, N.C. and had a highly successful junior golf career winning the Carolinas Golf Association’s inaugural Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship and the Joe Cheves Junior Invitational in 2005 along with the Carolinas PGA Charles Tilghman Junior in 2006. Meggs competed in three straight USGA U.S. Junior Amateurs with a top finish tied for 33rd in 2007. Meggs played collegiate golf at Wake Forest University from 2008-2011. After college, Daniel shared his knowledge and love for golf as the Director of Instruction at TPC Pipe Glen where he especially loved working with the junior golfers. In May of 2017, just weeks before his wedding to his high school sweetheart Jordan, Meggs was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Daniel fought courageously against the cancer for over two years before passing away in February of 2020.