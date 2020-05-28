SOUTHERN PINES — The Carolinas Golf Association in conjunction with the Carolinas Golf Foundation is proud to announce the creation of the David Parrott Memorial Scholarship to recognize 14 high school seniors from around the Carolinas for their outstanding display of academic achievement, sportsmanship and community service.
In 1986, the CGA created the David Parrott Award to recognize a Carolinas Junior Boys’ Team member who displayed excellence in academics and sportsmanship. The CGA expanded the award in 2018 to recognize a female member of the Carolinas Junior Girls’ Team and to award a $1000 scholarship to both players.
The CGF continues to honor David’s memory by expanding the award to help support these students with their respective college educations by offering $25,000 annually to our CGA and Youth on Course Carolinas members.
“When the CGF began in 1977, it primarily funded turfgrass initiatives including some turfgrass scholarships,” said CGA Executive Director, Jack Nance. “Since then we have broadened our reach to fund a variety of Carolinas-based golf initiatives at well over $2 million. The foundation has slowly grown over the years and now seems like the right time to add a larger and broader scholarship program.”
The CGF mission is to provide access to life-changing opportunities through the game of golf. The David Parrott Scholarship fund will complement that mission as all Youth on Course Carolinas members would be eligible for consideration of this opportunity.
The deadline for submission of the online portion of the application is June 30, 2020. Deadline for receipt of the additional required materials is 5:00 PM EST. June 30, 2020.
An Awards Advisory Committee selected by the CGA and CGF will consider the respective ability, educational goals, financial need and career ambitions of each applicant. Recipients will be announced and notified on August 5, 2020.
“We are very excited that due to the generosity of our donors across the Carolinas we will be able to kick off our scholarship program in 2020,” said CGF Director of Development, Braxton McLennan. “It all starts with giving our junior members access to golf for $5 or less at our participating courses, but it definitely doesn’t end there. We set them up for success beyond the green through our college scholarships.”
Application requirements:
Be a high school senior at a North Carolina or South Carolina high school, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75, be residents of North Carolina or South Carolina, be a member of the Carolinas Golf Association or Youth on Course, Demonstrate community involvement.
Applications may be submitted to: https://www.scholarshipprograms.org/cga/index.php
PGA TOUR
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In the face of overwhelming need from workers across the golf industry suffering hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golf Emergency Relief Fund has awarded over $4 million to more than 3,300 individuals seeking assistance during Phase 1 of the initiative. Registration limits were reached within 24 hours after the fund was opened on April 15.
Phase 1 financial assistance included $500 in basic need grants; and up to $1,500 for critical needs grants.
The Golf Emergency Relief Fund is managed by E4E Relief, an independent, third-party nonprofit, and was initiated by the PGA of America through a lead pledge of $5 million and a matching fund for gifts by third parties of up to $2.5 million.
An additional $1 million for the fund will be donated in connection with yesterday’s “The Match: Champions for Charity” ($500,000 from the PGA TOUR, matched dollar-for-dollar by the PGA of America’s already established matching fund). This is in addition to the PGA TOUR’s previous donation to the Golf Emergency Relief Fund from the “TaylorMade Driving Relief” event.
The fund is providing grants to certain industry workers, including golf association members, employees of local/state golf associations, caddies and certain professionals playing on developmental tours to help offset COVID-19 related financial hardships, such as living and medical expenses.
Starting on Wednesday, May 27, eligible workers will have the opportunity to apply for Phase 2 grants of up to $3,500. Individuals receiving grants through the first phase will be eligible to apply for grants in the second phase but the maximum amount an individual can receive in aggregate from the first and second phase is $3,500. Those who were denied during Phase 1 are still eligible to apply for Phase 2.
The second phase will have a longer application process and distribute grants as reviewed and approved by E4E Relief on a rolling basis. Documentation needed will vary based on the type of expenses requested. Although Phase 2 is a needs-based analysis and not the same process as Phase I, grants will be approved on a rolling basis. Accordingly, applicants are encouraged to submit early in the process, and make all requested expense-related documentation available to E4E Relief as soon as possible.
“As evidenced by the incredible demand, the need is critical,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “We will continue to turn to our friends both in and outside of golf who love the game for their generous and immediate financial support.”
The PGA’s contribution to the Golf Emergency Relief Fund included every member of the executive leadership team voluntarily reducing their compensation, and additionally, personal donations from members of the Board of Directors have been pledged. The effort is also being supported in various ways by a number of industry organizations, including the PGA TOUR, LPGA, USGA, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, National Golf Course Owners Association and the Association of Golf Merchandisers.