EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers dropped their second straight game Wednesday, falling 8-2 to the Greenbrier Knights. It’s the first loss at Historic Hicks Field for Edenton this summer.
Greenbrier got the scoring started in the second inning thanks to a solo home run from Warren Bailey. It was Bailey’s second home run in as many days, and it put the Knights ahead 1-0.
The Knights took advantage of a Steamers’ miscue in the fifth inning to break the game open. Andy Choi hit a grounder to short that got under Chase Bruno and into center field that scored the Knights second run of the game. In the next at-bat, Max Lucas grounded out to score another Greenbrier run. The fifth inning was capped off with an RBI single from Quincy Sippio to grow the lead to 4-0.
The Steamers got one back in the bottom half of the fifth. Bruno drilled a double off the wall in left center field which scored Case Kermode all the way from first. This cut the deficit to 4-1 Greenbrier.
The Knights went on a stretch where they scored a run in five consecutive innings from the 5th-9th innings. In the sixth, Andy Choi doubled to bring home another run and extend the lead to 5-1.
In the seventh, Bailey was back at it again with an RBI single. The Knights kept pushing in the final two innings. Scoring a run on an error in the eighth, and another on an RBI single in the ninth.
This made it an 8-2 Greenbrier lead and Henry Suira shut the door when the Clams loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, and had two runners on with no outs in the ninth.
The teal and black fall to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Premier Collegiate League play. The Knights move to 1-1 in PCL matchups.