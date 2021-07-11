EDENTON — Trailing by four runs in the second inning, Case Kermode stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom half of the inning.
The catcher drilled a 1-2 pitch over the right field fence to get one back for the Steamers. Following that home run, the next three batters were walked and set up for an inning in which the Clams plated six batters.
While it didn’t give them the lead for good, the second inning was the epitome of an impressive night for the bats. The Steamers knocked off the first place Tarboro River Bandits 10-6 on Saturday night in front of the home crowd at Historic Hicks FIeld.
Early on, it was all River Bandits. Clams’ starter Clark Dearman allowed the first four runners to reach base, including two doubles that brought home three runs. Later in the top of the first inning, a sacrifice fly brought home the fourth run of the frame for Tarboro.
Before Edenton had the chance to bat, they trailed 4-0.
Dearman would bear down, allowing two solo home runs in his start to Jack Culumovic and Andrew Casey in the fourth inning. The lefthander from Presbyterian College pitched a much needed five innings, allowing six runs, seven hits while striking out eight.
The aforementioned six run second inning for the Steamers had the score tied after four innings. In total, five Steamers walked in the second inning before Joe Haney’s bases-clearing double that punctuated the team’s big inning.
The game remained tied at six until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Aaron Copeland led off the inning with a double down the left field line. Josh Pernetti followed it up with a single to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Two batters later, Jacob Bisharat flew a ball to center to bring home Copeland and give the Steamers a 7-6 lead.
The Clams struck again in the bottom of the seventh.
Casey Haire walked to open up the inning. Copeland hit a ball to the top of the wall in left field for a very long single to put two on with nobody out. Pernetti left no doubt with a 2-1 pitch and hit a three run opposite field home run to extend the Steamers lead to 10-6.
In the meantime, the bullpen was locked in for the Clams. Over four innings, the three pitchers only allowed one baserunner.
Cole Bates pitched a perfect sixth inning, striking out a pair of batters. Over two innings, Cannon Pickell struck out four batters while allowing just one walk. Michael Allen came in to close things out in the ninth, striking out a pair of batters in a perfect inning.
The win moved the Steamers to 7-6 in the PCL East, bringing them a half game closer to the first place Tarboro River Bandits in the standings. Overall, the Clams are 13-9 and will play a doubleheader against the River Bandits on Sunday.