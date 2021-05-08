EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced the addition of three infielders to the 2021 summer roster.
Hunter Cole (Randolph-Macon College), Jacob Mustain (Virginia Military Institute) and Anthony Stehlin (Concord University) will all call Historic Hicks Field home this summer.
First up, Hunter Cole is staying close to home this summer to play for the Steamers. The Norfolk, VA native is currently sitting out this semester after transferring to Randolph-Macon College from Virginia-Military Institute. A first baseman by trade, the 6-3, 200 pound left handed hitter got limited action at VMI as a freshman before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their season. In high school, Cole rewrote the Granby High School record books, finishing his senior season with the best batting average (.514) and most hits (38) ever in a season. He was a four-time letterwinner at Granby including being named first team all-region twice and second team all-state in his senior year.
“Hunter Cole’s another lefty bat that we look forward to adding to the onslaught of southpaw hitters this summer!” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “He will mix in in the outfield as well as he is mobile and can move around.”
Cole will get a chance to reunite with former teammate Jacob Mustain, a fellow first baseman who plays at Virginia Military Institute. The Chesapeake, VA native has made a few starts this season for the Keydets, tripling in his first start against VCU on March 7th. Mustain was regarded as a top-500 player in the country upon graduation from Hickory High School according to Perfect Game, the same publication that listed him as the second best first baseman in his class. The 6-0, 215 pound left handed bat was a first team all-state player his senior year of high school.
“Jacob Mustain is an extremely talented defensive first baseman as well as having some big pop at the plate,” McDonald said. “We look forward to seeing him put some balls over the scoreboard in Edenton!”
Rounding out this week’s list is a name familiar to many fans of the Steamers, Anthony Stehlin of Concord University, The younger brother of Steamers’ assistant coach James Stehlin and a member of the 2019 team. Two years ago, Stehlin slashed .273/.366/.406 with three home runs and 25 RBIs. If Stehlin plays anywhere close to the level he has this spring for Concord, expect those numbers to be way up. The 6-2, 185 pound right handed bat is hitting .456 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 27 games as the team’s starting shortstop. Over the last three seasons as the school’s starting shortstop, the Woodbridge, VA native is hitting .399 with eight home runs and 57 RBIs in 85 starts. Stehlin also has done work on the mound, especially impressive as of late, picking up a save in each of his last three appearances. He has a 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in six relief appearances this season.
“Stehlin is a top notch shortstop,” McDonald said. “Along with being a shortstop and middle of the order bat he also is an upper 80s arm off the mound that will help round out the steamers already loaded bullpen! We look forward to having another two-way in Edenton!”