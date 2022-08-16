HERTFORD — Thanks to a second $50,000 donation from a local resident, a project to complete major upgrades to the girls softball field complex at Perquimans County High School will be moving forward.

H.V. Cole, owner of Forbes Homes, made the second $50,000 contribution to the capital campaign last week, following up on the $50,000 donation made by Jim and Stephanie Gregory in July, Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, said.