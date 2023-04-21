Already looking for a statement series win against Atlantis on Friday morning as the regular season draws closer to an end, the Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team got an added boost of motivation from the Atlanteans’ starting pitcher.
It was evident early on how animated Cesar Morales was as he yelled sometimes when delivering a pitch and always when getting a positive outcome out of a pitch.
The MACU dugout took notice and was vocal itself when something positive happened the Mustangs’ way.
They continued to do so even more when they broke open the game with seven runs in the second inning, all on Morales’ final line, as MACU went on to cruise to a 14-0 win at Knobbs Creek Park to take two games of the three-game series.
“For me, it’s all about karma for baseball,” MACU head coach Mike Louis said. “Baseball’s a very humbling game and when you disrespect baseball like that, it happens. We preached all year, it’s not about talking to the other team. It’s about staying within the dugout and letting the scoreboard do the talking.”
Morales was much more vocal in the first than he was in the second with two strikeouts and a 1-2-3 frame. The righty also struck out two of the first three batters in the second with MACU’s Travis Snell getting the home team’s first hit of the day in the middle.
But the Mustangs rallied hard with Jack Valachovic working a five-pitch walk, followed by Josiah Collado getting hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Trey Dail then provided what Louis called was the biggest at-bat of the day. The left fielder took an 0-1 pitch the opposite way to right field for a one-run single and a 1-0 lead.
Morales found himself in a lot of trouble from there as he walked Anthony Torres on four pitches for another run and Riane Franklin singled home another two.
Bases were loaded again after a second hit by pitch and Nick Boyle hit a bases-clearing double to the right-center gap for a 7-0 lead.
Morales was taken out of the game after the big hit, which was the seventh straight way MACU reached base safely.
In Thursday’s doubleheader against Atlantis to begin the series, offense had been limited for MACU with a 10-2 loss and a 2-0 win, thanks to a Colin Langley shutout.
“We only scored four runs yesterday, so it was nice to see an explosion like that,” Louis said.
MACU added another run in the third on an RBI single from Collado to make it 8-0 and put up another crooked inning in the fifth.
Back-to-back singles from Snell and Elijah Ollman opened the frame, leading to an RBI groundout from Valachovic for a 9-0 score.
Two walks and a hit batter with an out in between then set up three-hole hitter Jalyn Lee with bases loaded and two outs.
On an 0-2 pitch, the lefty crushed a pitch over the right-center fence for a grand slam and a 14-0 lead. He didn’t play in Thursday’s doubleheader due to nerve damage in his back, according to Louis.
“It was good to see him get one good swing off and it was the right time for it,” Louis said. “Kind of put the game away.”
On the other side of the ball, MACU starter Caleb Whitley was dealing.
He allowed five hits and struck out five batters on 97 pitches through 6.2 innings. At one point, he retired 10 straight batters.
That streak started with a fly out with two men on and nobody out in the third, followed by an unassisted double play to Boyle at first base. Atlantis caught a bad break by attempting a double steal on the play.
“He’s been doing that all year for us,” Louis said of Whitley. “He’s been our ace, our horse, the whole year. He’s been nothing but spectacular the whole year. Even the offensive side, he’s been swinging the bat. He’s been nothing but great.”
The three-game series win for the Mustangs came after getting swept in a doubleheader by the Miami, Florida, school on the road in March.
Atlantis (24-10) was No. 5 in the USCAA rankings this week, while MACU was No. 10.
“This was more of a statement thing for us,” Louis said. “It’s an important thing going forward to make the national tournament, so winning two out of three is huge.”
SENIOR DAY
Six seniors on the baseball team were recognized at Friday’s game: Trey Dail, Ryan Mitchell-Bagley, Jalyn Lee, Caleb Whitley, Alex Miller and Will Warren.
They are the first graduating class of what is still a relatively new program.
“Those guys have seen the renovation of the field. They’ve been here through thick and thin. They’ve seen us from where we won three games the first year to now we’re 21-21,” Louis said.