The first home game of the season for the Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team was a tight one throughout.
The largest lead of the game was an eight-point advantage for the Vikings in the second half, but even then, the guest Chowan Hawks erased the deficit pretty quickly to grab their own five-point lead.
But ECSU didn’t let the game completely slip away as it answered and came away with a 65-61 win Saturday at the Robert L. Vaughan Center.
“It was a tough win,” ECSU interim coach Andre Gray said. “We expected it to be tough. (Chowan head coach Rob Burke), I’ve known him for 30 years and he is a good friend of mine. I knew it was going to be scrappy. We needed the win after losing the last two, so our guys stepped up and found a way to get one.”
It was initially a slow start for both teams offensively as a 3-pointer by R.J. Wilson on Chowan’s first possession and a fadeaway jumper from Chase Barnett two possessions later were the only made field goals by either team in the first four minutes.
ECSU (2-2) made two of four free throws to make it 5-2 in that stretch and a Kaleb Brooks triple tied it at 5-5 before Chowan (0-2) immediately answered with its own 3 for an 8-5 advantage 4:30 into the game.
Between their first two made triples, the Hawks had missed six straight from beyond the arc.
ECSU’s first lead of the game came on a Faye basket to make it 9-8 with 12:55 left and it started a string of 11 lead changes throughout the first half.
Eventually, Chowan’s Christian Koonce, who led the Hawks with 14 points as did Barnett, went up-and-under to tie the game 30-30 with five seconds remaining in the half.
The Vikings answered swiftly as a pass from Christopher Wright found Brandon Howard for a buzzer-beating triple from the right side that banked in and gave ECSU a 33-30 intermission lead.
It was another slow start to a half for the Vikings in the second period as they missed their first eight field goals and didn’t score until Butler free throws made it 35-32 just over three minutes in.
Butler also ended the drought on the next possession with a 3-pointer for a 38-34 lead.
But Chowan kept pace and eventually grabbed a 42-40 lead before Jaden Flournoy, who scored 11, came up with a three-point play to put ECSU back in front 43-42 with 12:34 to go.
It was the beginning of a 12-2 run capped off by a Jaquantae Harris layup to make it 52-44, their largest lead of the game with 9:30 to go.
The Hawks didn’t go away as a technical free throw from Barnett tied it 54-54 with 7:22 to go. Barnett then put Chowan in front 56-64 a minute later as it eventually led 60-55 with 4:56 to go thanks to a 16-3 run.
“We try to instill in these guys ‘the next play’ and sometimes our mental focus, we have breakdowns,” Gray said. “We got excited because we got up eight and let our foot off the gas. We didn’t go next play.”
But the next play mentality came back as they clawed back into the game.
Two Wright free throws, a basket from Tre Richardson who led ECSU with 14 points and a free throw from G’Shan Aldridge kept ECSU within 61-60.
Harris put the Vikings back in front for good with a layup with 1:35 to go to make it 62-61 as Harris then assisted Flournoy for a basket to put the lead at three points with 48 seconds to go.
ECSU stopped Chowan once more on the defensive end as the Hawks went the final 1:58 of the game without a point.
To seal it, with the shot clock running out, Faye took a deep 3-point attempt, clanking it off the rim and Harris put his stamp on the game even further with the key offensive rebound.
Chowan wasted a few seconds before fouling Trey Cousin with just a tenth-second on the cock. With the game essentially already over, Cousin drained one of two foul shots for the 65-61 lead.
In a year with an interim coach and many new faces on the roster, Gray told the Daily Advance that he and his team are not shy when saying they believe in high expectations with this team.
“Today was a good step for us defensively,” he said. “We have given up big numbers defensively, so we backed them up a little bit, trying to set our main defense and I think we accomplished our goal today.”
ECSU hosts Catawba next on Tuesday.