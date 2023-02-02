020323_eda_ECSUmacu1.jpg

Elizabeth City State's G'shan Aldridge (13) goes up for a layup attempt during the Vikings' 91-67 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian, Wednesday in ECSU's Vaughan Center.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The crosstown matchup between the Elizabeth City State and Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball teams became one in which the home Vikings ran away.

Behind a lot of offensive success, ECSU handled business against the Mustangs 91-67 for its second consecutive win.