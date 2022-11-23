It was not the usual game atmosphere for the Elizabeth City State and Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball teams on Tuesday.
The action on the floor was familiar, but the crowd primarily featured more than 700 kids for the 11 a.m. tip-off between the two Elizabeth City universities at ECSU’s Robert L. Vaughan Center.
Elizabeth City Middle School and River Road Middle School students combined to fill out one full side of the bleachers for the second Community Education Day game between ECSU and MACU.
“Hopefully, (the event) will grow and we’ll have the other side full as well,” ECSU head coach Tynesha Lewis said. “They always show up and we have a great time with them.”
Lewis, born in Macclesfield, acknowledged it’s a cool thing for the kids to experience as she didn’t have the opportunity to experience a Historically Black College or University in her area growing up.
“To have the opportunity to experience an HBCU, the band, the dancers, the cheer team; the atmosphere is really cool,” Lewis said. “We want to make sure people know about ECSU and MACU.”
It’s an event that the Lady Vikings have now hosted against MACU both times. While MACU head coach Charles Toxell noted that the event is primarily beneficial to ECSU and its community, it benefits them as well.
“It shines a little bit of a light on us too,” Troxell said. “Like hey, there is another university in town, a small Christian university that doesn’t always get seen, so I’m glad there were 700 kids that got to see these ladies play today.
“They got the full experience. The (ECSU) band was into it. The kids should see that and say, ‘Hey, I think I want to be part of that college atmosphere and get my education there,’ so that’s great.”
Tuesday morning’s game itself, after the Elizabeth City Middle School students happened to outdo the River Road Middle students in shouting after their respective shoutouts from the public address announcer prior to tip-off, was all ECSU.
The Lady Vikings dominated the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way to a 92-45 victory over the Lady Mustangs.
ECSU (4-1) scored the game’s first 19 points, including a 17-0 advantage after the first quarter.
Six different Vikings got on the board in the opening period as the team shot 7-of-19 from the field.
MACU (1-5), on the other hand, didn’t get anything going. The Lady Mustangs missed all 10 of their first-quarter shots and turned the ball over eight times.
“We just came out sloppy and we didn’t have our head about us,” Troxell said. “I don’t know if it was the lack of focus. We weren’t doing the simple things in that quarter.”
Kayla Kent helped spark things for MACU with a layup on a Carly James feed to make it 19-2 40 seconds into the second quarter and another basket a couple minutes later to make it 26-4.
By halftime, the Lady Mustangs had 16 points, but ECSU was still in complete control with a 40-16 lead.
It was a total team effort for the Lady Vikings with 11 players putting up at least two points in the half. Jessica Adams and Akyia King led with six points each.
“Doing what we do,” Lewis said. “Guard, try to take care of the basketball and being smarter the last three minutes (of a quarter). That was the emphasis this week. I don’t care what goes on the other seven minutes of the quarter, the last three minutes are super focused and purposeful.”
ECSU kept pulling away in the second half as it eventually reached a 50-point lead (90-40) late in the fourth quarter.
MACU’s Tyeisha Williams, who had seven points in the first half, was the Lady Mustangs’ biggest positive Tuesday as she finished with 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and making four of her six 3-point attempts. Kent followed with 12 points.
The Lady Vikings were the USCAA school’s fifth NCAA opponent this season. They faced Division III’s Averett and North Carolina Wesleyan and Division I’s Hampton and North Carolina A&T before Division II’s ECSU Tuesday.
All games have handed the Lady Mustangs losses, but Troxell noted the extra physicality in those games will be a benefit down the road.
“We’ve had to play up to a higher level, so we’ll be well-prepared when we’re playing teams at our level,” he said.
Sirenna Pitts finished with a team-high 14 points and 10 rebounds for ECSU. King and Kamille Pickens followed with 10 points each as 14 of the 15 Lady Vikings that touched the floor got on the board.
It’s a different-looking team from last year as the CIAA runners-up only have three regular players from last year back.
Lewis noted that there is still some work to do with a new-look team and some added injuries in the way, but the expectations are still high.
“Hopefully, we can put it all together by conference play,” Lewis said.
ECSU heads to Catawba College next on Saturday, while MACU has a break before hosting Trinity (D.C.) next Friday.