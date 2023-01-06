After a two-plus week break for the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team, the Lady Vikings began 2023 on the right foot.
They defeated Livingstone convincingly with a 77-49 result on their home floor Thursday to get back to a .500 record on CIAA play.
“We just talked,” ECSU head coach Tynesha Lewis said. “When we talk defensively, we’re a really good team. When we’re quiet, we’re really bad. So that’s what we’ve been focusing on these last two weeks (of break), playing our game, talking on defense, moving our feet and getting in better conditioning.”
ECSU (8-4, 2-2 CIAA) jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter thanks to seven points from Sireann Pitts, but it was the second quarter where the Lady Vikings really took hold of the game.
They began it on a 9-0 run with a couple baskets from Ceanna Kinney to start it.
Livingstone (4-9, 0-4 CIAA), meanwhile missed its first six shots and turned the ball over four times before Ny’Asia Green scored while getting fouled to make it 26-12 with 5:05 left in the first half.
It was the first of only three field goals all quarter for the Lady Blue Bears as they missed 13 attempts and totaled nine giveaways in the 10 minutes.
ECSU won the quarter 20-6 to go into halftime up 37-16.
The game was never in doubt from there although it took the Lady Vikings a full three minutes to get on the board in the second half with a Pitts basket. Pitts finished with a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
It turned into a 52-30 lead after three quarters and the ECSU’s largest advantage of the night was 30 when Maryam Hashim hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-30 with 7:15 left in the game.
Hashim, like Pitts, was five of seven from the field for 13 points. Lewis noted she had been slumping a little before Thursday night.
“(Hashim) is getting her shot back,” Lewis said. “You have to shoot out of a slump, that’s the only way you can get out of it. Just trying to make sure she doesn’t turn down good shots. We as a team played some really good basketball where we took the right shot and made the right pass.”
Lewis also noted that she would like to see more focus in the second half even though they had built up a cushion in the first half.
Dy’Jhanik Armfield and Kinney added nine and eight points, respectively, for the Lady Vikings on Thursday.
ECSU will look to get over .500 in league play with a 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon home game against Johnson C. Smith.
“The CIAA, you don’t come to play, you lose,” Lewis said. “So making sure we show up every game is important.”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Livingstone 92, Elizabeth City State 84: It was an emotional night for the guest Blue Bears on Thursday night against ECSU.
Last week, on the day after Christmas, the Livingstone players lost teammate Eric Henderson in a car accident. Henderson was a freshman forward who wore No. 10 for the Blue Bears.
Thursday’s road game in the Robert L. Vaughan Center was not only Livingstone’s first game back from break, but their first game since their teammate passed away.
“The game of basketball, football and all these other sports are just so overrated when it comes to life,” Livingstone head coach James Stinson said after the game. “We have to cherish our life each and every time. (Henderson) was like a son to me. Everybody in the CIAA hurts.
“(ECSU Chancellor Karrie M. Dixon) spoke to us with such elegance. She actually gave us motivation just to keep on keeping on. Not about the wins and losses, but more so how we conduct ourselves as young men.”
He also expressed gratitude toward ECSU athletic director James Dubose Jr. and men’s interim coach Andre Gray.
ECSU (5-9, 0-4 CIAA), looking for its first CIAA win of the season and to end a three-game losing streak, would have a 10-point first half lead at 23-13 with 7:59 left.
Livingstone’s Teon Tiller quickly got the Blue Bears (7-6, 3-1 CIAA) back in it on the next two possessions with a triple and three-point play to make it 23-19.
On the other end of the floor, however, Tiller and ECSU’s Jahmois Barnhill exchanged words that led to Tiller being kicked out of the game.
Still, Tiller’s six-point run sparked Livingstone into a 23-11 run to close out the half.
Kyrie Temple hit a jumper with 20 seconds left to give Livingstone a 36-34 lead at the break.
“We started turning the ball over and gave (Livingstone) some confidence,” Gray said. “We have to take better care of the ball. We seem to turn the ball over in stretches. When we have one, we have three and stuff just snowballs on us.”
The teams exchanged leads on four consecutive possessions in the second half until Temple, who led Livingstone with 23 points, put together a three-point play to make it 49-47 Blue Bears lead with 16:12 left.
He then assisted Pharoah Liassiter the next time down the floor on a 3-pointer to make it 52-47.
The Vikings, led by Jaquantae Harris’ 20 points, kept it close for a while until Livingstone went on a 16-4 run to go up 76-64 with 8:48 left. ECSU got as close as four points but couldn’t make the final push.
Once the final buzzer sounded, the staff and players of Livingstone went to center court and huddled holding up Henderson’s No. 10 jersey and praying before heading back to their locker room.
“The ultimate student-athlete,” Stinson said of Henderson. “Academically, 3.4 GPA and always respectful to all of his elders; that’s a tribute to his family. He’s very much missed and we try to make sure everything we’ve done, we do it for him. Prayerfully, he’s upstairs looking down on us and knowing we care about him and we love him.”