The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team fell behind early Thursday after a cold start in their home game against Virginia Union and after briefly tying it in the second quarter, they once again needed to find another gear.
They found it in the second half.
Trailing by seven points at halftime, the Lady Vikings went on to win comfortably 64-49 over the Lady Panthers.
“A total team effort, the energy was better in the second half,” ECSU head coach Tynesha Lewis said.
The Lady Vikings (13-6, 7-4 CIAA) had to play catchup for much of the first half with a slow offensive start.
After an early basket from NyAsia Blango made it 2-2 on ECSU’s second shot of the game, the Lady Vikings went 6:40 without any points until Jessica Adams hit two foul shots to make it 8-4.
It wasn’t until a Sireann Pitts basket assisted by Maryam Hashim with 1:10 left that ECSU had its second field goal of the game, ending a stretch of 14 consecutive misses on the floor.
Pitts scored again next possession on another assist from Hashim to make it 12-8 and free throws from Asaya Bulgin with 21 seconds left in the quarter made it 12-10.
The Lady Vikings were in the midst of a 10-2 run that eventually tied the game 14-14 with a Ceanna Kinney baseline layup 1:40 into the second quarter, but the momentum didn’t continue as Virginia Union separated itself again.
Four free throws put VUU up 18-14 and Taniah Johnson hit the game’s first 3-pointer to put the Lady Panthers (9-11, 2-7 CIAA) up seven with 5:25 left in the half.
ECSU’s largest deficit of the first half reached nine points before trailing 28-21 at the break.
“We just weren’t ready to play,” Lewis said. “Not locked in. Everybody (seemed to have) two fouls by the end of it, so I had to do a lot of different lineups that we weren’t really prepared for. They were athletic, which played a pretty big role as well.”
Zoila Martinez put VUU back up nine, 30-21 with a basket 40 seconds into the second half, but that was the best it got for the Lady Panthers.
Blango hit a smooth jumper from the left side 2:22 into the third quarter for ECSU’s first second half points and then teammate Dy’Jhanik Armfield took over.
Armfield, who didn’t attempt a shot or foul shot in the first half, got on the board 18 seconds later with a layup and then after a Akyia King block on the other end, Armfield sprinted up court for a quick-transition layup to get the Lady Vikings within 30-27.
With 5:40 left in the third, Armfield nailed a corner triple to tie the game 30-30.
Her seven points was the beginning of 11 of the next 14 ECSU points on her way to a game-high 17 points, all of course in the final 20 minutes.
“She’s playing really well right now,” Lewis said. “She got going and when she gets going, everyone gets going.”
King made one of two free throws 30 seconds later to grab ECSU’s first lead of the night 31-30 and Armfield hit two more with 4:48 left to put the Lady Vikings up 33-30.
Ny Langley, VUU’s leader with 14 points, knocked down a 3 on the next possession to tie it back up 33-33, but Pitts, who had 15 points in the game, answered with a jumper on the other end and Armfield made it 37-33 the next time down the court.
Two 3-pointers from Johnson helped the Lady Panthers get back in front 39-37 with 1:10 left, but ECSU’s Bulgin hit a turnaround jumper to tie it with 50 seconds left.
Bulgin came up big again with just 1.6 seconds on the clock with a three-point play assisted by Adams from the top of the key to down low for a 42-39 lead after three quarters. With the play, ECSU matched its first-half point total in the third quarter with 21 points.
Blango, who finished with eight points,10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, started the fourth off with a layup and Bulgin added three more to her nine points in the next couple minutes for a 47-42 lead.
Armfield hit a corner triple assisted by Blango with 5:25 left to make it 50-42 as the Lady Vikings began to pull away for good.
ECSU now focuses on a Saturday afternoon home game against Lincoln (Pa.), who leads the CIAA with a 15-5 (9-1 CIAA) record. It is a rematch of last season’s CIAA championship game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Virginia Union 59, Elizabeth City State 53: Playing against the top team in the CIAA, the Vikings (8-12, 3-7 CIAA) kept pace with the Panthers (17-4, 7-2 CIAA) for the game’s first 10 minutes and after VUU pulled away in a big way to a 19-point lead, ECSU’s comeback effort came up just shy.
After opening with a 5-0 lead, ECSU trailed just 19-18 with 10 minutes left in the first half thanks to back-to-back triples from Aryn Gibson and Amadou Faye, but that was the last points scored for the Vikings in the next 9:15.
They missed nine straight shots before Tre Richardson hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.
“I thought we got great looks at it, but some nights they don’t go in,” ECSU interim coach Andre Gray said “But there’s no excuse not to get on the boards and have effort on defense.”
In that scoreless stretch, the Panthers 19-18 lead became 32-18 before a 34-21 halftime lead.
Their largest lead was 42-23 with 15:40 to go in the game as ECSU worked its way all the way down to just a four-point deficit led by Faye’s eight final half points.
Faye, who finished with 13 points, hit an inside shot to make it 52-48 with 3:25 left and banked in another shot to make it 54-50 with 1:30 left.
On the next VUU possession, Mahzi Thames airballed a 3-point attempt, but it fell right into the hands of Charles Tart III underneath as he put the ball back up for two points and a 56-50 lead with 58 seconds left.
The Vikings didn’t get any closer in the final minute.
Virginia Union, led by Robert Osborne’s 15 points and 12 rebounds, outrebounded ECSU 49-27 in the game.