College Basketball | Lady Mustangs lose to Golden Bears in EMAC championship From staff reports David Gough Author email Feb 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWANNANOA — The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team lost their bid for an Eastern Metro Athletic Conference championship 72-51 Saturday afternoon against Clinton College.The Lady Mustangs (11-11) used a 5-0 spurt to lead 17-16 in the second quarter before the Lady Golden Bears (18-2) used an 11-0 run to lead 27-17 at halftime.Clinton cruised from there with a 45-34 second half.This story will be updated with stats from the game later.MACU will be the No. 7 seed in the USCAA Tournament and play their first round game against an unnamed No. 10 team on March 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clinton College Mustangs Sport Basketball Eastern Metro Athletic Conference Basketball Team First Round Bid Golden Bears David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFBI probing after ECSU latest HBCU hit with bomb threatCreative collaboration: 6 downtown biz team up on unique pizzasCurrituck man wins $2M in NC Lottery scratch-off gameOur kind of meatup: My Corner Butcher opens in ECHertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without licenseLoraAnn Etheridge BarcliftCrowded beach: Residents seeking limits on horse toursCounty, state officials discuss excessive speeding on Millpond RoadMissing EC man safely located near I-95EC police charge man with obtaining property by false pretenses Images