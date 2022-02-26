SWANNANOA — The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team lost their bid for an Eastern Metro Athletic Conference championship 72-51 Saturday afternoon against Clinton College.

The Lady Mustangs (11-11) used a 5-0 spurt to lead 17-16 in the second quarter before the Lady Golden Bears (18-2) used an 11-0 run to lead 27-17 at halftime.

Clinton cruised from there with a 45-34 second half.

This story will be updated with stats from the game later.

MACU will be the No. 7 seed in the USCAA Tournament and play their first round game against an unnamed No. 10 team on March 7.