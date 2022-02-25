BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team will be playing in Friday afternoon’s Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament semifinal.
The No. 2 Lady Vikings earned that right with a 70-61 win over No. 10 Claflin University in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday afternoon.
ECSU (20-6) took a 16-12 lead into the first quarter as the Lady Panthers (8-19) hung around to trail 30-26 at halftime. Felicia Jackson scored 10 points for the Lady Vikings in the first 20 minutes, with two 3-pointers.
With 6:14 to go in the third quarter, Claflin’s Dionna Long put the Lady Panthers in front 38-37 with a triple as the teams went back and forth for a little bit after that.
With 1:02 left in the quarter, Iya Holley-Reid hit a 3-pointer while getting fouled to put ECSU back up 51-49. She missed the free throw, but the Lady Vikings never lost the lead the rest of the way.
Claflin stuck around until Naterria Luster came up with a key 3-point play with just over a minute to go to put the Lady Vikings up 66-61.
Luster finished with a team-high 17 points, while Holley-Reid scored 16 and Jackson contributed 14. Sireann Pitts just missed a double-double with nine points and team-high nine rebounds.
ECSU plays their semifinal game at 12 p.m. Friday against the winner of No. 3 Bowie State and No. 11 Virginia State. That game was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
If the Lady Vikings win their semifinal game, the CIAA Tournament championship is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.