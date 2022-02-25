121318_ECSU_SU_WBB_SW_104.JPG

Elizabeth City State’s Naterria Luster (right) scored 17 points in the Lady Vikings’ Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association quarterfinal win over Claflin University, Wednesday in Baltimore, Md.

 The Daily Advance

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team will be playing in Friday afternoon’s Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament semifinal.

The No. 2 Lady Vikings earned that right with a 70-61 win over No. 10 Claflin University in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday afternoon.

ECSU (20-6) took a 16-12 lead into the first quarter as the Lady Panthers (8-19) hung around to trail 30-26 at halftime. Felicia Jackson scored 10 points for the Lady Vikings in the first 20 minutes, with two 3-pointers.

With 6:14 to go in the third quarter, Claflin’s Dionna Long put the Lady Panthers in front 38-37 with a triple as the teams went back and forth for a little bit after that.

With 1:02 left in the quarter, Iya Holley-Reid hit a 3-pointer while getting fouled to put ECSU back up 51-49. She missed the free throw, but the Lady Vikings never lost the lead the rest of the way.


Claflin stuck around until Naterria Luster came up with a key 3-point play with just over a minute to go to put the Lady Vikings up 66-61.

Luster finished with a team-high 17 points, while Holley-Reid scored 16 and Jackson contributed 14. Sireann Pitts just missed a double-double with nine points and team-high nine rebounds.

ECSU plays their semifinal game at 12 p.m. Friday against the winner of No. 3 Bowie State and No. 11 Virginia State. That game was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

If the Lady Vikings win their semifinal game, the CIAA Tournament championship is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.