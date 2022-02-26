BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team was unable to capture their first ever Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship as they lost to No. 1 Lincoln (Pa.) 67-52 on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 2 Lady Vikings (21-7) started the game in good fashion with a 10-3 lead four minutes into the opening quarter, but the Lady Lions (22-7) were even at 10-10 four minutes later.
Lincoln finished the first quarter on a 13-2 run for a 16-12 lead after the first 10 minutes.
ECSU regained the lead when Felicia Jackson knocked down a corner 3-pointer for a 22-21 advantage with under five minutes left in the first half, but Lincoln’s Joy Morton answered right away with her own triple to give the lead back to the Lady Lions.
Morton’s 3-pointer was the beginning of another 13-2 run to close a quarter for Lincoln as she hit another triple and spin-around layup in the run to help the No. 1 seed lead 34-24 at halftime.
The Lady Vikings closed the gap immediately to start the second half with NyAsia Blango and Jackson knocking down 3-pointers to get within 34-30 in the first couple minutes, but ECSU was unable to push further than that as it trailed 42-32 later in the quarter and 44-40 at the end of it.
A Sireann Pitts basket, following good ball movement from the Lady Vikings, let the Lady Vikings back within one possession at 47-44 in the final quarter.
Lincoln went on a 10-0 run late in the quarter for a 65-48 lead to put ECSU away.
The Lady Vikings, who will now hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament when the bracket is announced on March 6 at 10 p.m., were led by Pitts’s 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson followed with 10 points and five assists.