The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team picked up arguably its best win of the 2021-22 season on Thursday night at the Robert L. Vaughan Center.
It was probably the Vikings’ most hard-fought victory of the season as well.
Thursday came down to the final shot as ECSU prevailed 78-77 in overtime against the Virginia Union Panthers and it was the Vikings’ first win over a team with a winning record this season.
“It was a great big win,” ECSU head coach Shawn Walker said. “(Virginia Union) is a great team. We don’t always play as smart as I would like us to do, but our effort is there and we were very fortunate to beat a good team tonight.”
The Vikings (11-8, 4-5 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) started the contest off and running.
As soon as Deandre Wilkins won the tip-off, the ball went into freshman Jayden Beloti’s hands and a second or two later, two points were already on the board for ECSU with his left-handed layup.
It was the first of four straight possessions and four consecutive made shots to open the game for the Vikings as they led 8-2 just over two minutes in.
But Virginia Union (13-6, 6-3 CIAA) found its stroke from the 3-point line early. Behind three triples from Darius Hines, the Panthers were 4-of-7 from beyond the arc to start the game and jumped out to a game-high 18-8 lead 7:12 into the game.
That was just about all the success from three Virginia Union would have for the game, however, as it made just one more triple in eight tries in the first half and missed all seven attempted after halftime.
ECSU was able to chip into the Panthers’ lead for the remainder of the first half as a layup from Brandon Beloti and jumper from Aryn Gibson in the final two minutes put the Vikings within 33-32 after 20 minutes.
Once again, ECSU started a half off hot as Gabe Kirkendoll opened the second half up with a made 3-pointer and Jahmious Barnhill followed suit with his own for a 38-33 lead in the first 90 seconds of the half.
And once again, Virginia Union bounced back and jumped in front again with an 8-0 run for a 40-38 advantage. At that point, it was really just the beginning of the back-and-forth lead changes regulation and overtime would see.
Four times in a row from that point on, the Panthers grabbed a lead only for ECSU to tie it right back up.
Then, the Vikings, at least for the moment, finally broke through.
A 3-point play from Brandon Beloti gave ECSU a 50-47 lead, a 3-pointer from Barnhill made it 53-49 and Shykeef Daniels created his own 3-point play thanks to picking the ball off on the other end for a 56-49 ECSU lead with 10:22 to go.
The 11-2 run for the Vikings gave them their largest lead of the game, but not before Virginia Union inched its way back and eventually tied it 58-58 on a Jordan Peebles dunk four minutes later.
Robert Osborne, who led the Panthers with 17 points, then put Virginia Union back on top with a basket on its next possession.
The game was tied three more times before Kirkendoll laid one up with 26 seconds to go for a 71-69 lead.
On Virginia Union’s next possession, with the shot clock off, Osborne was fouled down low on what the home crowd viewed as a clean block from Brandon Beloti.
But the foul was called, Osborne hit both shots for a 71-71 tie with 6.9 seconds left and a last-second game-winning 3 attempt from Gibson was just off forcing overtime.
Both teams shot 15-of-25 (60%) from the field in the second half after Virginia Union made one more shot on one more attempt than ECSU in the first half (13-of-28 or 46.4%).
“The end of regulation kind of ended where I thought we could’ve closed the game out right there, but they made two free throws,” Walker said. “So I’m proud of our emotional toughness because we were able to rekindle ourselves and get back.”
ECSU didn’t make its first field goal of overtime until 1:25 left in the five-minute period and it was a big one. Off an assist from Gibson, Kirkendoll, who finished with 12 points and six assists, drained a 3-pointer for a 76-75 lead for the Vikings advantage of overtime.
It was erased moments later on Raemaad Wright free throws that put ECSU back down one, but Jayden Beloti stepped up on the Vikings’ next possession.
The freshman guard, who led the team with 19 points, made a full spin move driving to the basket and banked it in for what was the final lead change of the game with 55 seconds left.
“He can really score the ball and we need his energy,” Walker said. “His energy level is off the charts. He may play harder than almost everyone else in the league. It’s miscellaneous a lot of times. He goes and rebounds, he goes and makes a big shot that we really don’t want him to take, but he banks it off the glass and goes in. He’s a great player and he’s going to have a great career here.”
With the 78-77 lead, ECSU survived a missed 3-pointer, an offensive rebound and missed putback from the Panthers in the final seconds of the game before they could finally celebrate.
“Just glad we could get a win,” Walker said. “We needed it.”
The Vikings had lost three in a row and four of their last five before the win Thursday night.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 81, Virginia Union 57: Coming off their first back-to-back losses of the season, the Lady Vikings (12-5, 5-3 CIAA) didn’t have to wait long to get back in the win column with the home victory against the Lady Panthers (4-10, 2-6 CIAA) Thursday.
A relatively close game through the first half eventually turned into a stress-free fourth quarter for ECSU as the final score was its largest lead of the game.
Before that, it took a few minutes into the third quarter before the Lady Vikings got their offense going.
Up 41-35 nearly three minutes into the half, NyAsia Blango faked out a Virginia Union defender and drove to the basket for a layup for ECSU’s first points of the second half.
It was the sophomore’s 14th and 15th points of the game on her way to an 18-point game on seven-of-nine shooting from the field. She made all three 3-pointers she took in the game, including one that made it 49-38 a little more than a minute later.
“Blango can be absolutely amazing when she wants to be,” ECSU head coach Tynesha Lewis said. “Just trying to make sure she stays consistent and stays locked in. If she stays locked in, we’re going to be fine.”
Junior Sirenna Pitts, who led ECSU with 19 points going nine-of-16 from the field, also played a key role in jumpstarting the Lady Vikings’ offense in the second half with a three-point play in between the two Blango baskets and another basket after the Blango triple for a 51-43 lead.
That basket was the beginning of an 8-0 run that put ECSU up 57-43 as it eventually led 59-47 after three quarters.
Soon enough, the Lady Vikings built up leads of more than 20 point leads thanks to a balanced scoring attack.
After Pitts and Blango, three others reached double-digit points with Tirenique Broadwater scoring 14, Iya Holley-Reid scoring 11 and Naterria Luster scoring 11.
“That’s what we want,” Lewis said. “I don’t want people to scout us and say just stop this person. When they focus on one, hopefully another steps up.”
Lewis noted that the team had been fighting covid recently and that this win hopefully gets them back to where they want to be as the final month of the season comes closer.
“We’d like to see a lot more people come see these kids,” she said. “They’ve worked hard and they’re going to do something special.”