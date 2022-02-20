As the Bowie State Bulldogs kept narrowing its deficit against the Elizabeth City State Vikings at the R. L. Vaughan Center on Saturday evening, it might have given the ECSU players and coaches a “here we again” feeling.
The Vikings, holding a 20-point lead near the end of the first half that turned into an 18-point advantage at halftime, let their lead slip to just five points in the second half.
ECSU had led by 19 in its last game against Bowie State in Maryland before blowing it and losing by three, but this time the Vikings were able to save senior day by pulling off a late run for a 68-55 win.
“We were headed for that again tonight,” Walker said. “So I’m very happy for our seniors that they were able to leave with a win.”
The first half was all about the Vikings (14-12, 7-9 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) as they got off to a great start.
ECSU started the game off with a 13-4 run all the way until the first media timeout with 13:59 left. The run was capped off by a Jahmois Barnhill dunk to get the crowd going.
The lead gradually grew to a 36-16 and 36-18 at halftime as Bowie State (7-20, 5-11 CIAA) committed 14 first half turnovers to the Vikings’ three.
ECSU also shot 15-of-29 (51.7%) from the field in the first 20 minutes as the Bulldogs only shot 7-of-19 (36.8%).
Second half was a different story out of the gate as Bowie State implemented more pressure on the defensive side and slowly got closer to the Vikings.
At one point, ECSU went about five minutes without a made field goal and a dunk by the Bulldogs’ David McCoullough, who scored a game-high 22 points, put Bowie State within 52-47 with 7:12 left in the game.
“When teams come out and start trapping, we can have a hard time,” Walker said. “They trapped in the second half, scrambled, made the game raggedy and we’re not at our best then. We had to rekindle ourselves and find a way to make a couple buckets and get ourselves back under control.”
Ultimately, the Vikings were able to regain control of the game as a 56-50 lead quickly turned into another 18-point lead thanks to a 12-0 run.
It started on a dunk by Brandon Beloti with 4:25 to go to wake up the crowd, Shykeef Daniels followed with a 3-point play on their next possession and the next one saw Zaccheus Hobbs hitting a 3-pointer for a 64-50 lead on the run’s first eight points.
From there, there was little question that ECSU had the game won.
Hobbs’s triple was the last of his team-high 20 points. The senior has dealt with various injuries in his career and Walker noted he sat out a few more games to be able to play on senior day.
He made the most of it with 7-of-11 shooting with key shots down the stretch.
“It’s a blessing for him, one to just be out there, but then to go out there and play well,” Walker said. “I’m happy for him altogether. I’m happy he was able to finish his career like he did tonight.”
While his home career is over, along with Daniels and Beloti, the seniors still have at least one more game to play with another matchup against Bowie State in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore Tuesday.
Walker’s biggest concerns heading into the tournament are handling the trap and rebounding.
“We just have to be able to finish a possession with a rebound,” he said. “If we can do that, I think we have a chance to do okay.”
Daniels and Jayden Beloti followed Hobbs on the scoresheet with 14 points each, while the latter earned nine rebounds to Daniels’s seven.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 68, Bowie State 50: The Lady Vikings (19-6, 11-5 CIAA) started off slowly to a 10-2 deficit in the early going, but they didn’t have any issues after that on their way to a regular season finale win.
“I knew they would get there, so I wasn’t too worried at all,” ECSU head coach Tynesha Lewis said.
The ECSU offense started to click as Bowie State (12-11, 10-6 CIAA) eventually finished the first quarter up 17-14 after its remaining points were all by free throws.
The Lady Vikings then were able to take their first lead on two free throws by Felicia Jackson, who tied Azhante Rodgers with 13 points in the game, for a 20-19 lead with 6:55 left in the first half.
With the game tied 22-22 moments later, a layup from Rodgers as she fell toward the rim gave ECSU the lead again and it never lost it from there.
Rodgers scored nine of her 13 points in the second quarter, helping ECSU to a 37-27 halftime lead.
Second half was all Lady Vikings with a 59-37 lead after three quarters as they cruised in the final 10 minutes after that.
Lewis was pleased with the defensive effort as the team allowed just 50 points on 15-of-44 (34.1%) shooting.
“That’s how we want to win,” Lewis said. “We want to make it hard for them to score, hold teams under 60 points per game and that’s our goal every single night.”
Rodgers led the team with 10 rebounds for a double-double as Naterria Luster and Tirenique Broadwater both scored eight points in the win.
The win allowed ECSU to finish second place in the CIAA Northern Division as Lewis acknowledged she feels good about the team heading into the tournament.
“Much better than I did yesterday for sure,” she said. “We were preseason No. 7, so I’m going to congratulate them on having a great season beyond what others expected. We expect to be No. 1, but they did great and I’m proud of them. They deserve everything that they’re getting because they worked their butt off.”